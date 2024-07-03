Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Summary

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on December 12, 2017 as a Private Company with the name Krishca Strapping Solutions Private Limited at Chennai. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on December 29, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company raised funds through an Initial Public Offer aggregating to Rs 17.92 Crore by issuing 33,20,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in May, 2023. Led by the Founder Mr. Lenin K. Balamanikandan, the Company is engaged as the Manufacturer and Wholesaler of Strapping Tool, Strapping Seal, etc at Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. The Company kick-started the business in August, 2017 to establish a steel strapping plant in India.The Company is a startup venture in the business of manufacturing Steel Straps, Seals, and providing other allied packaging solutions; incorporated in December 2017 with the vision of providing total packaging solutions to steel industry. In year 2018, the promoter of the Company has done in-depth research and analysis on the industry and travelled many countries to design the production line for manufacturing steel strapping. In June 2018, the production line was designed by Vision IMP. And Exp.Co.Ltd (Korean and Chinese designers). Since the Design was fully satisfactory and was as per the companys requirement, advance was paid to Zhejiang New Vision IMP. And Exp.Co.Ltd during April 2018 to manufacture the machinery.Subsequently, in December 2018, MoU was signed with LOGOS Industrial and Logistics Park to construct a factory for its business and later on entered with a lease deed on May 2019. The building (Factory Premises) was handed over for fit outs and installation by September 2019. The Installation process was completed by March 2020. By then, the Plant was ready for commercial production. The Company obtained HT1 Electricity Connection for 700 KVA during March 2020 with production capacity of 1500 tons per month. At the Chennai Plant, Heat treated high tensile Steel Straps are manufactured using state-of-the-art equipment and supervised by expert metallurgists and engineers such as PLC Controlled automatic production line, Automated heat treatment process-Uniform grain structure, Pollution free production process - Lead free and Super Jumbo coils upto 500 Kgs.The Company has an integrated manufacturing facility specializing in the production of high tensile steel straps with an annual capacity of 18,000 MT. It has adopted environment friendly production line for the heat treatment of steel strapping. All of these Steel Strapping are treated with a Wax coating finish, which allow the strapping to flow smoothly in automatic machines, tools in and around every corners of the products.In May 2024, Company launched a new state-of-the-art production line, increasing the steel strapping capacity by 20,000 Metric Tons. It made significant strides into global expansion strategy with the launching of Krishca Total Packaging Solutions FZCO in the UAE and Krishca Total Packaging and Preservation Solutions PTE LTD in Singapore. The Company has further launched a new hardening and tempering line in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant expansion in production capacity.