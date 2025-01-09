Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Economic Outlook

The global economy displayed strong resilience in 2023, navigating geopolitical challenges, and a cost-of-living crisis in several economies. The IMF estimated global GDP growth at 3.2% for the year, slightly revised upward due to robust private consumption and government spending, particularly in the US and emerging markets. However, economic growth was uneven, with the US outperforming other advanced economies, while the UK and Europe narrowly avoided a recession. Looking ahead, the IMF expects global economic growth to stabilize at 3.2% through 2024 and 2025, with headline inflation expected to moderate further. Advanced economies are likely to achieve their inflation targets sooner than emerging markets. The US Federal Reserve and other central banks in advanced economies may cut rates in the latter half of 2024, contingent on the disinflation process.

Market reactions have been positive, with financial conditions easing, equity valuations rising, and capital inflows to emerging markets increasing. However, challenges persist, including stubborn core inflation, high service inflation, and uneven economic growth across regions. The Indian economy continued to solidify its position as the fastest-growing major economy globally in FY 2023-24, with a robust real GDP growth of 8.2% according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and

Programme implementation (MoSPI). This growth was fueled by strong government spending on infrastructure and housing, buoyant private consumption, and a resilient manufacturing and services sector. The economy also witnessed significant momentum in industrial activity, supported by easing input costs and sustained corporate profitability. However, while inflation has moderated, it remains above the RBIs long-term target, keeping monetary policy in a cautious stance.

Key Developments

GDP Growth: Estimated at 8.2% in FY 2023-24, surpassing earlier projections.

Government Spending: Record capital expenditure of 11.1 lakh crore focused on infrastructure and housing.

Tax Collections: Gross direct tax collections grew by 18.5% year-on-year, with GST collections up by 11.7%.

Fiscal Consolidation: Fiscal deficit narrowed to 5.8%, with a further target of 5.1% for FY 2024-25. External Trade: Overall exports reached $776.68 billion, driven by strong services exports, despite a fall in merchandise exports.

India is poised to continue its transformative growth trajectory, with expectations of becoming the third-largest economy within the next three years. Strong industrial activity, public housing projects, and consumer confidence will drive consumption growth, while healthy forex reserves and positive capital flows support economic stability. However, global economic slowdowns and supply disruptions pose risks, potentially leading to increased commodity price volatility and inflationary pressures. The RBI projects economic growth of 7.2% for FY 2024-25, with inflation expected to average 4.5%.

Source: Ministry of Finance, RBI, Ministry of Commerce

Steel Industry

The global steel industry, after experiencing two years of volatility, is expected to stabilize, though growth will likely remain weak over the next couple of years. The industry has been challenged by factors such as geopolitical tensions, high inflation, and tighter monetary policies, which have negatively impacted manufacturing and housing sectors worldwide. In 2023, global crude steel production was largely flat at 1,892 MnT, with China, the largest producer, maintaining its output at 1,019 MnT. However, steel demand in China remained subdued due to a weak property sector and the countrys transition to a consumption-driven economic model. Meanwhile, other major markets like the US, Japan, and Europe also faced challenges due to high interest rates and slowing economic activity.

"Indias Rising

Influence in the

Global Steel Market"

India has emerged as a significant player in the global steel market, standing out as an outlier in terms of growth. With a 12.3% increase in steel production, reaching 141 MnT in 2023, India is rapidly expanding its footprint in the industry. The countrys young and growing population, coupled with large-scale development projects across various sectors such as infrastructure, housing, and defense, positions it as a key driver of global steel demand. Unlike other major markets, Indias domestic steel demand is expected to outpace its economic growth, driven by continued government support, policy reforms, and robust industrial activity.

Key Developments

Global Steel Demand: Expected to grow by 1.7% (30 MnT) in 2024, with growth primarily driven by countries outside of China.

Steel Prices: Experienced volatility due to local and global factors, including Chinas increased exports and the Eurozones economic stagnation.

Raw Material Costs: Iron ore and coking coal prices fluctuated throughout 2023, with potential declines expected in 2024 due to Chinas anticipated steel production cuts.

Outlook

Global finished steel demand is projected to increase modestly, with significant contributions from India, the

Euro area, ASEAN, and T?rkiye. India is expected to account for 37% of the incremental demand in 2024.

The US is also anticipated to see a recovery in steel demand driven by strong investment activities. However, challenges such as geopolitical tensions, inflation, and potential global economic slowdown could impact steel demand. A faster-than-expected disinflation and easing monetary policies may boost sectors like construction, while efforts to strengthen public infrastructure against climate risks could further support global steel demand.

The Indian steel industry has solidified its position as the second-largest producer of crude steel in the world. In FY 2023-24, the countrys crude steel production rose by 13.2% year-on-year to 144.04 million tons (MnT), with finished steel consumption also growing by 13.6% year-on-year to 136.25 MnT. This growth was driven by strong domestic demand, underpinned by significant government spending on infrastructure and housing, an increasing manufacturing share in GDP, and robust demand from the automotive sector. However, challenges such as volatile commodity and energy costs, along with a surge in low-cost imports, have put pressure on domestic steelmakers margins (source: internal industry report, 2024).

Key Developments

India Becomes a Net Importer of Steel: In FY 2023-24, India saw a 37% year-on-year increase in steel imports, primarily from China, Japan, and ASEAN countries, while steel exports rose by only 2.5% due to weak global demand.

Impact of the EUs Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM): The EUs new carbon border tax has accelerated Indias transition to green steel, aligning with the countrys Net Zero commitment by 2070. This transition involves adopting renewable energy, green hydrogen, and carbon capture technologies.

Government Initiatives: Infrastructure projects under

PM Gati Shakti, urbanization efforts, and incentives for electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to drive future steel demand.

Outlook

India is expected to remain a growth leader in the global steel industry, with steel demand projected to continue rising, driven by economic growth forecasts of 7.2% for FY 2024-25. The outlook is further strengthened by positive investment climates, significant government capital expenditure, and continued demand from key sectors like infrastructure, construction, and automotive. Additionally, technological advancements in smart manufacturing and AI are set to enhance the industrys efficiency and sustainability, positioning India as a potential global hub for green steel production (source: internal industry report, 2024).

Steel strapping Industry

The steel strapping industry plays a critical role in packaging and securing goods across various sectors, including construction, automotive, logistics, and manufacturing. Steel strapping is preferred for its high tensile strength, durability, and ability to secure heavy loads during transportation. The industry has witnessed steady growth due to the expansion of these sectors, particularly in emerging economies like India.

The global steel strapping market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing demand for secure packaging solutions across industries. In India, the steel strapping industry is poised for robust growth, fueled by the rapid expansion of infrastructure projects, the booming manufacturing sector, and the automotive industrys continuous development. The countrys ongoing emphasis on infrastructure development and industrialization is likely to further boost the demand for steel strapping, making it a key growth area in the packaging industry.

The rising adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and the shift towards automation in packaging processes are also expected to contribute to the industrys growth. As businesses seek more efficient and reliable methods to secure their products, the demand for high-quality steel strapping solutions will continue to rise, offering significant opportunities for industry players.

Demand Drivers in Indias Steel Strapping Industry Infrastructure and Construction Growth:

_ Demand Driver: India is witnessing unprecedented growth in infrastructure development, including roads, highways, railways, and urban construction. This large-scale construction activity is driving up the demand for steel products.

_ Impact on Steel Strapping Industry: The increased production of steel for infrastructure projects will lead to higher demand for steel strapping solutions, which are essential for securing and transporting large quantities of steel products.

Manufacturing Sector Expansion:

_ Demand Driver: The "Make in India" initiative is boosting the manufacturing sector, with an emphasis on increasing domestic production and value addition across various industries.

_ Impact on Steel Strapping Industry: As manufacturing output rises, the need for efficient packaging and safe transportation of manufactured goods also increases, directly benefiting the steel strapping industry.

Automotive Industry Growth:

_ Demand Driver: The automotive sector in India is growing, driven by robust demand for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs).

_ Impact on Steel Strapping Industry: The automotive industrys growth leads to higher production of vehicles and components, requiring reliable steel strapping for bundling and securing automotive parts during transportation and storage.

Urbanization and Real Estate Development:

_ Demand Driver: Rapid urbanization and the development of megacities and smart cities are fueling demand for steel in construction and infrastructure.

_ Impact on Steel Strapping Industry: The expansion in urban infrastructure results in increased steel production and, consequently, higher demand for steel strapping to secure materials and products for these projects.

Renewable Energy Sector Expansion:

_ Demand Driver: The increasing investments in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind energy projects, are driving demand for steel, particularly for structures and components.

_ Impact on Steel Strapping Industry: The growth of the renewable energy sector requires robust and reliable steel strapping solutions to secure the heavy and often delicate components used in these projects during transportation and installation.

Business Overview

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, established in

December 2017 and based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is a dynamic and innovative startup that has quickly positioned itself as a leading manufacturer and wholesaler in the steel strapping industry. The company began its commercial production in March 2020 and has since made significant strides in the market by offering high-quality High Tensile Steel Straps, Strapping Seals, and Strapping Tools.

Krishca stands out in the industry as Indias first "Lead-Free" and eco-friendly production line for heat treatment of steel strapping. This commitment to sustainable production, combined with advanced technology and a focus on reducing environmental impact, provides

Krishca with a competitive advantage over its rivals.

The companys strategic location and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai further enhance its ability to deliver high-quality products consistently.

Krishcas Core Offerings

_ High Tensile Steel Straps Manufacturing: Krishca specializes in producing high tensile steel straps that meet American, European, and Indian standards

(IS 5872:1990, ASTM D-3953, BS EN 13246:2001).

The straps are designed for durability and strength, essential for secure packaging and transportation.

_ Strapping Seals Production: The company also manufactures strapping seals, which are crucial components used to fasten steel straps securely around packages.

_ Strapping Tools Supply: In addition to straps and seals, Krishca provides a range of strapping tools that are essential for the application and tightening of steel straps.

_ Eco-friendly Production: Krishca is notable for its eco-friendly production processes, being the first in India to introduce a lead-free and energy-efficient production line, reducing both scrap generation and environmental impact.

_ Integrated Manufacturing Facility: Krishcas integrated facility in Chennai boasts a production capacity of 18,000 MT of steel straps and 80 million strapping seals per annum, equipped with cutting-edge machinery and operated by highly skilled personnel.

_ Quality Assurance: Krishca places a strong emphasis on quality, employing stringent quality control measures such as continuous sampling, batch-wise stock keeping, and traceability, supported by state-of-the-art laboratories. The companys adherence to

ISO 9001:2015 standards ensures the consistency and reliability of its products.

_ Innovation and Customer Focus: The company is dedicated to continuous innovation and providing end-to-end solutions, ensuring that its customers receive the best in terms of quality and service.

_ Industrial Packaging: Krishca stands out as a comprehensive packaging solutions provider, catering to a variety of industries including steel, construction, and logistics. The company specializes in delivering end-to-end solutions for securing and transporting goods. With a focus on customization, Krishca offers tailored packaging solutions, complete with bespoke branding and color options for strapping.

Financial & Operational Performance

For FY24, Total Income of 105.68 Cr, marking a significant increase from 72.41 Cr in FY23. This growth highlights the companys strong performance over the past year.

For FY24, EBITDA of 20.26 Cr, reflecting a stable EBITDA margin of 19.17%. This represents an improvement from

FY23, where EBITDA was 13.87 Cr with an EBITDA margin of

19.15%.

For FY24, PAT of 13.24 crore, achieving a PAT margin of

12.53%. This compares to a PAT of 9.34 crore and a PAT margin of 12.90% in FY23.

For FY24, our top 10 customers contributed 54.63 Crore, representing 52.02% of our total sales of 105.02 Crore. Meanwhile, other customers accounted for 50.39 Crore or 47.98% of the total revenue.

For FY24, we reported domestic sales revenue of 88.52 crore, which constitutes 84.29% of our total revenue.

Additionally, our export sales revenue, generated from markets in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, totaled 16.50 crore, representing 15.71% of our overall revenue.

In FY 2023-24, Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited achieved its highest production figures to date, with a total output of 10,590.24 MT of steel strapping products. The companys production capacity utilization averaged 58.83% a notable improvement from 49.72% in FY 2022-23. The increase in production was primarily driven by enhanced operational efficiency and the successful scaling of its integrated manufacturing facility in Chennai. During the same period, Krishca reported a record sales volume of 10,674.65 MT, reflecting a 7.17% year-on-year growth. Exports of steel strapping products reached 1,688.044 MT, marking a 238% increase year-on-year and representing 15.71% of total sales, compared to 7.97% in FY 2022-23. Domestic sales amounted to 8,986.61 MT, up 5.5 % year-on-year. This growth was supported by heightened demand from key sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and construction, as well as a strong emphasis on high-quality and eco-friendly products. Krishcas specialized products, including High

Tensile Steel Straps and Strapping Tools, contributed

0.35% to the total sales volume, with branded products accounting for 0.35% of retail sales, up from0.25 % in FY 2022-23.

Ratio 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 % Variance Reason for Variation Current Ratio 1.48 1.06 40% Increased primarily on account of increase in Trade receivable Debt-Equity Ratio 0.52 1.11 -53% Debt decreased due to increase in shareholders equity due to IPO during the year. Debt Service Coverage Ratio 16.03 16.26 -1% Return on Equity Ratio 0.34 0.85 -60.36% Decreased primarily on account of increase in shareholders Equity due to IPO during the year. Inventory Turnover Ratio 8.79 11.83 -26% Decreased primarily on account of increase in turnover during the current year and increase in closing Inventory Trade Receivables 5.87 8.12 -27% Decreased primarily on account of increase in average debtors during the year. Turnover Ratio Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 7.18 13.01 -45% Decreased primarily on account of increase in average Creditor during the year. Net Capital Turnover Ratio 2 6.26 -68% Decreased primarily on account of increase in working capital during the year. Net Profit Ratio 0.76 0.79 -5% Return on Capital Employed 0.32 0.55 -42% Decreased primarily on account of increase in shareholders Equity due to IPO during the year.

Product & Service Performance

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited offers a diverse range of high-quality products designed to meet various industrial and logistical needs. Each product is crafted with advanced technology and adherence to stringent quality standards, ensuring superior performance and reliability. Steel Straps: Krishcas engineered steel straps deliver exceptional strength, durability, and corrosion resistance, ideal for heavy-duty applications. With an impressive performance in securing goods, steel straps contribute significantly to the companys revenue, growing at an annual rate of 88.08%.

Steel Seal: Precision-engineered steel seals are designed to provide secure closure and tamper-evidence. Known for their innovative design and high-quality production, steel seals have seen a steady growth of 3.90% annually. Tarpaulin: Durable, waterproof HDPE tarpaulins with

UV resistance are essential for various protective applications. The tarpaulin segment has grown by 1.60% annually, driven by increased demand in agriculture and construction sectors.

Dunnage Air Bag: These bags offer effective cargo-securing and stabilizing solutions during transport. The dunnage air bag product line has experienced a growth rate of 1.04% annually, reflecting its crucial role in logistics.

Cord Strap: Providing a durable and flexible method for wrapping and securing items, the cord strap segment has seen a growth rate of 0% per year. This growth is attributed to its versatility and effectiveness in various packaging scenarios.

Desiccant: Designed to maintain dryness and protect products from moisture damage, desiccants are vital in preserving product integrity during storage and transit.

This product line has shown a growth rate of 0.01% annually.

Lashing Belt: Lashing belts prevent shifting, sliding, or falling of objects during transit. They have contributed to a stable growth rate of 0% annually, underscoring their importance in secure transportation.

Overall, Krishcas product range reflects a commitment to quality and innovation, with each product line demonstrating steady growth and strong performance in the market.

Industrial Packaging: Krishca delivers comprehensive packaging solutions for industries like steel, construction, and logistics, providing end-to-end services for securing and transporting goods, including customized packaging with tailored branding and color options for strapping. Currently, the company holds packaging contracts worth 27.40 crores, representing 95% of the total order book.

Opportunity & Threats

Opportunities

Expanding Industrialization: As India focuses on industrialization, there is a growing demand for high-quality strapping solutions. Increased industrial activity, particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing, and logistics, creates opportunities for Krishca to expand its market presence and tap into new customer segments.

Growing Export Potential: With a focus on increasing exports, Krishca can leverage its advanced manufacturing capabilities and quality certifications to enter international markets. Expanding its export footprint can help mitigate domestic market saturation and enhance revenue streams.

Investment in Advanced Technologies: The investment in new technologies, such as welding wire and innovative strapping solutions, can open new avenues for growth.

Adopting advanced technologies can improve product performance and operational efficiency, positioning

Krishca as a leader in the industry.

Government Initiatives and Policies: Supportive government policies and initiatives aimed at boosting the manufacturing and logistics sectors can benefit Krishca.

Incentives for domestic production and export promotion can enhance profitability and drive business growth.

Green and Sustainable Practices: The global shift towards sustainability presents an opportunity for Krishca to differentiate itself through eco-friendly products and practices. Emphasizing sustainability can attract environmentally conscious customers and create a competitive edge.

Threats

Technological Disruptions: Rapid advancements in technology could introduce new strapping solutions that may impact Krishcas market position. Staying ahead of technological trends and continuously innovating is crucial to maintaining competitiveness.

Volatile Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as steel, can affect production costs and profit margins. Managing raw material costs effectively is essential to sustain financial performance.

Intense Competition: The steel strapping industry is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Increased competition can lead to price wars and reduced margins, impacting Krishcas profitability.

Regulatory Changes: Changes in regulations or trade policies, both domestically and internationally, can affect operations. Compliance with new regulations may incur additional costs and impact business operations.

Economic Uncertainty: Economic fluctuations, including inflationary pressures and market volatility, can influence consumer spending and investment, potentially impacting demand for Krishcas products.

Risk Management

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited employs a robust risk management framework to identify, assess, and mitigate potential risks that could impact its operations and financial performance. The company proactively monitors market conditions, regulatory changes, and economic fluctuations to anticipate and address challenges. By implementing stringent internal controls, leveraging advanced technology, and maintaining a comprehensive quality management system, Krishca mitigates risks related to production efficiency and product quality.

Additionally, the company continually evaluates its supply chain, competitive landscape, and industrial relations to ensure resilience against disruptions. Through these measures, Krishca aims to safeguard its business continuity and sustain growth in a dynamic market environment.

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has established a robust internal control framework tailored to the size and complexity of its business operations. Our internal control systems are designed to ensure accuracy in financial reporting, safeguard company assets, and enhance operational efficiency. Key features of our internal controls include:

Comprehensive Coverage: Our control systems extend across all critical financial and operational functions, encompassing procurement, production, sales, and financial management. Regular reviews and updates to these controls ensure their effectiveness and relevance.

Segregation of Duties: Clear delineation of responsibilities among personnel minimizes the risk of errors and fraud. Each critical function is managed by designated teams, ensuring checks and balances within our processes.

Regular Audits: Internal audits are conducted periodically to assess the effectiveness of controls and identify areas for improvement. External audits are also performed annually to provide an independent assessment of our financial statements and control systems.

Compliance and Monitoring: We adhere to applicable regulatory requirements and industry standards.

Continuous monitoring of compliance and control effectiveness helps mitigate risks and ensure adherence to best practices.

Human Resources

At Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, we recognize that our employees are pivotal to our success. We strive to maintain a positive and productive work environment through various employee engagement initiatives and a strong focus on workplace culture. Key aspects of our human resources strategy include: Employee Engagement: We actively engage with our workforce through regular feedback mechanisms, training programs, and career development opportunities. Initiatives aimed at enhancing job satisfaction and work-life balance contribute to a harmonious industrial environment.

Productivity Enhancement: Our focus on improving work processes and productivity is supported by ongoing training and the adoption of best practices. We invest in our employees skills and development to drive operational excellence.

Workforce Statistics: As of March 31, 2023, our total employee strength was 50. We are committed to maintaining a supportive work culture that contributes to our competitive edge in the market.

Cautionary Statement

This report includes forward-looking statements regarding the Companys objectives, expectations, and forecasts, which are based on current assessments and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors influencing outcomes include global and domestic market conditions affecting the prices of finished goods and raw materials, changes in government regulations and tax laws, economic fluctuations such as inflation, and potential legal and industrial relations issues. The Company is committed to continually assessing these factors and adapting its strategies to manage risks and seize opportunities effectively.