|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Jul 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024 for Fund Raising. Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024) Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024) Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 27, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
