SectorSteel
Open₹0.2
Prev. Close₹0.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹409.63
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)132.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
42.11
42.11
40
660.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
9.33
Reserves
1,415.56
1,582.58
1,321.26
-2,727.65
Net Worth
1,457.67
1,624.69
1,361.26
-2,057.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2,636.26
3,511.63
3,742.9
4,559.63
yoy growth (%)
-24.92
-6.17
-17.91
-31.55
Raw materials
-1,976.44
-2,787.61
-3,233.79
-3,462.83
As % of sales
74.97
79.38
86.39
75.94
Employee costs
-71.13
-68.81
-73.88
-78.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-465.82
-509.82
-520.14
-33.97
Depreciation
-137.54
-145.38
-117.24
-107.54
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-514.49
978.79
237.27
-720.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.92
-6.17
-17.91
-31.55
Op profit growth
7.54
-15.78
-166.52
5
EBIT growth
-9.73
-4.51
-222.89
37.38
Net profit growth
-8.63
-1.98
1,430.72
-65.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
1,988.87
2,467.33
2,704.21
3,771.9
3,742.9
Excise Duty
0
0
67.95
260.27
0
Net Sales
1,988.87
2,467.33
2,636.26
3,511.63
3,742.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.8
70.56
74.13
46.11
34.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
B L Khanna
Director
Rajinder Miglani
Director
Rajiv Munjal
Company Secretary
Ram Gaud
Independent Director
Jagath Chandra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Uttam Value Steels Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Apr.70 as Gupta Tubes & Pipes, Lloyds Steel Industries got its present name in 1985. It was promoted by R N Gupta and is the flagship of the Lloyds group. Its engineering division manufactures a wide range of capital equipment and executes turnkey projects. Its steel division, commissioned in 1994, at Wardha, Maharashtra, manufactures wide strip hot-rolled coils. Hot-rolled coils are cold-rolled and converted to GP/GC sheets (inst. cap. : 4,00,000 tpa). Lloyds Steel has a worldwide collaboration to obtain technology on a long-term basis with Vosper Thornycroft, UK; CE Natco International, Singapore; FMC, Europe; SA, France; Mechron Energy, Canada; LGE, UK; and United Engineering, US. Lloyds Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The company came out with an issue of convertible debentures in Feb.94 to part-finance facilities to manufacture 4 lac tpa of hot-rolled steel strips. Commercial production commenced in 1994. The forward integration project undertaken by the company to manufacture CR coils and CP/GC sheets/coils,has been implemented. Of the several turnkey projects executed successfully are some of the worlds largest -- a fully automatic LPG loading station at Hazira for the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), a space simulator for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), steering, gear and stabilisers for the Indian Navy, storage facilities for Reliance Industries, Horton spheres for the PVC projects of Finolex Industries and Relianc
Read More
