Summary

Incorporated in Apr.70 as Gupta Tubes & Pipes, Lloyds Steel Industries got its present name in 1985. It was promoted by R N Gupta and is the flagship of the Lloyds group. Its engineering division manufactures a wide range of capital equipment and executes turnkey projects. Its steel division, commissioned in 1994, at Wardha, Maharashtra, manufactures wide strip hot-rolled coils. Hot-rolled coils are cold-rolled and converted to GP/GC sheets (inst. cap. : 4,00,000 tpa). Lloyds Steel has a worldwide collaboration to obtain technology on a long-term basis with Vosper Thornycroft, UK; CE Natco International, Singapore; FMC, Europe; SA, France; Mechron Energy, Canada; LGE, UK; and United Engineering, US. Lloyds Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The company came out with an issue of convertible debentures in Feb.94 to part-finance facilities to manufacture 4 lac tpa of hot-rolled steel strips. Commercial production commenced in 1994. The forward integration project undertaken by the company to manufacture CR coils and CP/GC sheets/coils,has been implemented. Of the several turnkey projects executed successfully are some of the worlds largest -- a fully automatic LPG loading station at Hazira for the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), a space simulator for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), steering, gear and stabilisers for the Indian Navy, storage facilities for Reliance Industries, Horton spheres for the PVC projects of Finolex Industries and Relianc

