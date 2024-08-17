iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Value Steels Ltd Share Price

0.2
(-20.00%)
Nov 20, 2020|03:58:54 PM

Uttam Value Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0.25

Turnover(Lac.)

409.63

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

132.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Uttam Value Steels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Evonith Value Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Evonith Value Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:13 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.80%

Institutions: 0.79%

Non-Institutions: 53.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uttam Value Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

42.11

42.11

40

660.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

9.33

Reserves

1,415.56

1,582.58

1,321.26

-2,727.65

Net Worth

1,457.67

1,624.69

1,361.26

-2,057.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2,636.26

3,511.63

3,742.9

4,559.63

yoy growth (%)

-24.92

-6.17

-17.91

-31.55

Raw materials

-1,976.44

-2,787.61

-3,233.79

-3,462.83

As % of sales

74.97

79.38

86.39

75.94

Employee costs

-71.13

-68.81

-73.88

-78.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-465.82

-509.82

-520.14

-33.97

Depreciation

-137.54

-145.38

-117.24

-107.54

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-514.49

978.79

237.27

-720.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.92

-6.17

-17.91

-31.55

Op profit growth

7.54

-15.78

-166.52

5

EBIT growth

-9.73

-4.51

-222.89

37.38

Net profit growth

-8.63

-1.98

1,430.72

-65.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

1,988.87

2,467.33

2,704.21

3,771.9

3,742.9

Excise Duty

0

0

67.95

260.27

0

Net Sales

1,988.87

2,467.33

2,636.26

3,511.63

3,742.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.8

70.56

74.13

46.11

34.54

Uttam Value Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uttam Value Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

B L Khanna

Director

Rajinder Miglani

Director

Rajiv Munjal

Company Secretary

Ram Gaud

Independent Director

Jagath Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uttam Value Steels Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Apr.70 as Gupta Tubes & Pipes, Lloyds Steel Industries got its present name in 1985. It was promoted by R N Gupta and is the flagship of the Lloyds group. Its engineering division manufactures a wide range of capital equipment and executes turnkey projects. Its steel division, commissioned in 1994, at Wardha, Maharashtra, manufactures wide strip hot-rolled coils. Hot-rolled coils are cold-rolled and converted to GP/GC sheets (inst. cap. : 4,00,000 tpa). Lloyds Steel has a worldwide collaboration to obtain technology on a long-term basis with Vosper Thornycroft, UK; CE Natco International, Singapore; FMC, Europe; SA, France; Mechron Energy, Canada; LGE, UK; and United Engineering, US. Lloyds Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The company came out with an issue of convertible debentures in Feb.94 to part-finance facilities to manufacture 4 lac tpa of hot-rolled steel strips. Commercial production commenced in 1994. The forward integration project undertaken by the company to manufacture CR coils and CP/GC sheets/coils,has been implemented. Of the several turnkey projects executed successfully are some of the worlds largest -- a fully automatic LPG loading station at Hazira for the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), a space simulator for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), steering, gear and stabilisers for the Indian Navy, storage facilities for Reliance Industries, Horton spheres for the PVC projects of Finolex Industries and Relianc
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Value Steels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

