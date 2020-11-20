iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Value Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.2
(-20.00%)
Nov 20, 2020

Uttam Value Steels Ltd

Uttam Value Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-465.82

-509.82

-520.14

-33.97

Depreciation

-137.54

-145.38

-117.24

-107.54

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-514.49

978.79

237.27

-720.84

Other operating items

Operating

-1,117.85

323.59

-400.11

-862.36

Capital expenditure

153.09

6.19

668.04

315.39

Free cash flow

-964.75

329.79

267.93

-546.97

Equity raised

-2,663.61

-1,767.62

-2,052.18

-1,831.09

Investing

0

0

0

0.1

Financing

744.11

1,167.44

1,373.16

1,356.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,884.26

-270.39

-411.09

-1,021.1

Uttam Value Steels Ltd

