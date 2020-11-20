Uttam Value Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-465.82
-509.82
-520.14
-33.97
Depreciation
-137.54
-145.38
-117.24
-107.54
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-514.49
978.79
237.27
-720.84
Other operating items
Operating
-1,117.85
323.59
-400.11
-862.36
Capital expenditure
153.09
6.19
668.04
315.39
Free cash flow
-964.75
329.79
267.93
-546.97
Equity raised
-2,663.61
-1,767.62
-2,052.18
-1,831.09
Investing
0
0
0
0.1
Financing
744.11
1,167.44
1,373.16
1,356.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,884.26
-270.39
-411.09
-1,021.1
