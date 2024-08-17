iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Value Steels Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.2
(-20.00%)
Nov 20, 2020|03:58:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019Sept-2018

Gross Sales

1,097.04

891.83

1,212.71

1,254.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,097.04

891.83

1,212.71

1,254.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.65

23.15

29.67

40.89

Total Income

1,125.69

914.98

1,242.38

1,295.51

Total Expenditure

1,287.25

999.2

1,739.87

1,245.06

PBIDT

-161.56

-84.22

-497.49

50.45

Interest

2

2.1

2.05

63.84

PBDT

-163.56

-86.32

-499.54

-13.39

Depreciation

56.68

57.4

57.09

57.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-220.24

-143.72

-556.63

-70.91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-225.65

-142.87

-556.43

-74.01

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.45

-52.91

-501.11

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-223.2

-89.96

-55.31

-74.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.14

0

-0.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

660.81

660.81

660.81

660.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-14.72

-9.44

-41.02

4.02

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-20.07

-16.11

-45.89

-5.65

Uttam Value Steels Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Value Steels Ltd

