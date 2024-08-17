Uttam Value Steels Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
1,097.04
891.83
1,212.71
1,254.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,097.04
891.83
1,212.71
1,254.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.65
23.15
29.67
40.89
Total Income
1,125.69
914.98
1,242.38
1,295.51
Total Expenditure
1,287.25
999.2
1,739.87
1,245.06
PBIDT
-161.56
-84.22
-497.49
50.45
Interest
2
2.1
2.05
63.84
PBDT
-163.56
-86.32
-499.54
-13.39
Depreciation
56.68
57.4
57.09
57.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-220.24
-143.72
-556.63
-70.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-225.65
-142.87
-556.43
-74.01
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.45
-52.91
-501.11
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-223.2
-89.96
-55.31
-74.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.14
0
-0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
660.81
660.81
660.81
660.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-14.72
-9.44
-41.02
4.02
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-20.07
-16.11
-45.89
-5.65
