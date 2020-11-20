Uttam Value Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
42.11
42.11
40
660.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
9.33
Reserves
1,415.56
1,582.58
1,321.26
-2,727.65
Net Worth
1,457.67
1,624.69
1,361.26
-2,057.51
Minority Interest
Debt
781.99
723.25
727.34
2,040.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
233
2.57
267.94
28.65
Total Liabilities
2,472.66
2,350.51
2,356.54
11.51
Fixed Assets
1,866.6
1,954.85
1,978.69
2,156.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
15.97
15.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
287.53
0
362.28
0
Networking Capital
220.35
220.83
-115.64
-2,224.96
Inventories
394.98
373.28
223.6
209.63
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
58.59
56.15
81.84
137.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
376.55
384.23
197.54
285.23
Sundry Creditors
-125.11
-116.8
-415.08
-435.42
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-484.66
-476.03
-203.54
-2,421.69
Cash
98.18
174.83
115.24
63.59
Total Assets
2,472.66
2,350.51
2,356.54
11.52
