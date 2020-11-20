iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Value Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

0.2
(-20.00%)
Nov 20, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

42.11

42.11

40

660.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

9.33

Reserves

1,415.56

1,582.58

1,321.26

-2,727.65

Net Worth

1,457.67

1,624.69

1,361.26

-2,057.51

Minority Interest

Debt

781.99

723.25

727.34

2,040.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

233

2.57

267.94

28.65

Total Liabilities

2,472.66

2,350.51

2,356.54

11.51

Fixed Assets

1,866.6

1,954.85

1,978.69

2,156.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

15.97

15.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

287.53

0

362.28

0

Networking Capital

220.35

220.83

-115.64

-2,224.96

Inventories

394.98

373.28

223.6

209.63

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

58.59

56.15

81.84

137.29

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

376.55

384.23

197.54

285.23

Sundry Creditors

-125.11

-116.8

-415.08

-435.42

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-484.66

-476.03

-203.54

-2,421.69

Cash

98.18

174.83

115.24

63.59

Total Assets

2,472.66

2,350.51

2,356.54

11.52

