|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2,636.26
3,511.63
3,742.9
4,559.63
yoy growth (%)
-24.92
-6.17
-17.91
-31.55
Raw materials
-1,976.44
-2,787.61
-3,233.79
-3,462.83
As % of sales
74.97
79.38
86.39
75.94
Employee costs
-71.13
-68.81
-73.88
-78.28
As % of sales
2.69
1.95
1.97
1.71
Other costs
-751.77
-806.85
-615.3
-747.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.51
22.97
16.43
16.4
Operating profit
-163.08
-151.64
-180.07
270.66
OPM
-6.18
-4.31
-4.81
5.93
Depreciation
-137.54
-145.38
-117.24
-107.54
Interest expense
-239.33
-258.91
-257.37
-247.8
Other income
74.13
46.11
34.54
50.7
Profit before tax
-465.82
-509.82
-520.14
-33.97
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-465.82
-509.82
-520.14
-33.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-465.81
-509.82
-520.14
-33.98
yoy growth (%)
-8.63
-1.98
1,430.72
-65.58
NPM
-17.66
-14.51
-13.89
-0.74
