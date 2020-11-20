iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uttam Value Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.2
(-20.00%)
Nov 20, 2020|03:58:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Value Steels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2,636.26

3,511.63

3,742.9

4,559.63

yoy growth (%)

-24.92

-6.17

-17.91

-31.55

Raw materials

-1,976.44

-2,787.61

-3,233.79

-3,462.83

As % of sales

74.97

79.38

86.39

75.94

Employee costs

-71.13

-68.81

-73.88

-78.28

As % of sales

2.69

1.95

1.97

1.71

Other costs

-751.77

-806.85

-615.3

-747.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.51

22.97

16.43

16.4

Operating profit

-163.08

-151.64

-180.07

270.66

OPM

-6.18

-4.31

-4.81

5.93

Depreciation

-137.54

-145.38

-117.24

-107.54

Interest expense

-239.33

-258.91

-257.37

-247.8

Other income

74.13

46.11

34.54

50.7

Profit before tax

-465.82

-509.82

-520.14

-33.97

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-465.82

-509.82

-520.14

-33.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-465.81

-509.82

-520.14

-33.98

yoy growth (%)

-8.63

-1.98

1,430.72

-65.58

NPM

-17.66

-14.51

-13.89

-0.74

Uttam Value Steels Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Value Steels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.