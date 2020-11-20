iifl-logo-icon 1
Uttam Value Steels Ltd Key Ratios

0.2
(-20.00%)
Nov 20, 2020|03:58:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Value Steels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.4

-24.92

-6.17

-17.91

Op profit growth

-89.88

7.54

-15.78

-166.52

EBIT growth

-73.27

-9.73

-4.51

-222.89

Net profit growth

35.12

-8.77

-1.98

1,444.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.66

-6.18

-4.31

-4.81

EBIT margin

-2.45

-8.59

-7.14

-7.02

Net profit margin

-25.54

-17.69

-14.56

-13.93

RoCE

-52.76

-27.63

-20.74

-17.43

RoNW

11.9

14

31.89

-112.97

RoA

-137.34

-14.22

-10.57

-8.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.12

-0.91

-0.99

-0.96

Book value per share

-2.47

-1.52

-0.99

-0.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.16

-0.22

-0.67

-1.75

P/B

-0.07

-0.13

-0.66

-7.25

EV/EBIDTA

27.91

-17.46

-21.18

-12.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

15.88

22.95

31.82

30.07

Inventory days

20.55

36.41

36.37

50.8

Creditor days

-53.18

-48.2

-65.15

-125.81

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.91

0.94

0.96

1.02

Net debt / equity

-0.84

-1.4

-2.73

-8.92

Net debt / op. profit

-83.92

-8.67

-11.82

-7.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.12

-74.97

-79.38

-86.39

Employee costs

-2.71

-2.69

-1.95

-1.97

Other costs

-28.82

-28.51

-22.97

-16.43

QUICKLINKS FOR Uttam Value Steels Ltd

