SectorSteel
Open₹4.8
Prev. Close₹4.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.73
Day's High₹4.85
Day's Low₹4.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-8.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
71.19
71.19
35.12
35.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-124.8
-78.89
65.55
57.46
Net Worth
-53.61
-7.7
100.67
92.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
476.22
yoy growth (%)
-100
Raw materials
0
-480.63
As % of sales
0
100.92
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-45.9
Depreciation
-5.28
Tax paid
0
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Vimal Kumar Patni
Managing Director
Vikash Patni
Director
Akash Patni
Director
Chhatar Singh Dugar
Company Secretary
Ashish Murarka
Director
Deepak Jain
Director
Rana Pratap Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Vikash Metal & Power Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Sponge Iron, Pig Iron, MS Billets, TMT Bars and Ferro Alloys. They are also engaged in the generation of Power. They offer the range of services to industries, which includes bridges, buildings, highways, turnkey projects, governments and institutions, industries, iron and steel exports, and ferro alloy exports.Vikash Metal & Power Ltd was incorporated on July 4, 1996 as a private limited company with the name Vikash Metal Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the object of carrying on the business of trading in dolomite and iron & steel products. In December 13, 2002, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed Vikash Metal Ltd. In January 21, 2003, the company further changed their name from Vikash Metal Ltd to Vikash Metal & Power Ltd. In August 2003, the company ventured into manufacture of sponge iron and their first Kiln with a capacity to produce 100 TPD was commissioned. In June 2004, they commenced production in their second Kiln. In the year 2003, the company received ISO 9001:2000 certification.During the year 2005-06, the company started production of M S Ingot with the installed capacity of 57000 MT. During the year 2006-07, the company expanded the production capacity of Sponge Iron by 65000 MT to 130000 MT. Also, they expanded the production capacity of M S Ingots by 28500 MT to 85500 MT.During the year 2007-08, the
