iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd Share Price

4.45
(-7.29%)
Jul 13, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

4.8

Prev. Close

4.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2.73

Day's High

4.85

Day's Low

4.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-8.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:05 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.05%

Non-Promoter- 13.04%

Institutions: 13.04%

Non-Institutions: 49.07%

Custodian: 22.82%

Read More
Share Price

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Jun-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

71.19

71.19

35.12

35.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-124.8

-78.89

65.55

57.46

Net Worth

-53.61

-7.7

100.67

92.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

476.22

yoy growth (%)

-100

Raw materials

0

-480.63

As % of sales

0

100.92

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-45.9

Depreciation

-5.28

Tax paid

0

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vikash Metal & Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vimal Kumar Patni

Managing Director

Vikash Patni

Director

Akash Patni

Director

Chhatar Singh Dugar

Company Secretary

Ashish Murarka

Director

Deepak Jain

Director

Rana Pratap Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vikash Metal & Power Ltd

Summary

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Sponge Iron, Pig Iron, MS Billets, TMT Bars and Ferro Alloys. They are also engaged in the generation of Power. They offer the range of services to industries, which includes bridges, buildings, highways, turnkey projects, governments and institutions, industries, iron and steel exports, and ferro alloy exports.Vikash Metal & Power Ltd was incorporated on July 4, 1996 as a private limited company with the name Vikash Metal Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the object of carrying on the business of trading in dolomite and iron & steel products. In December 13, 2002, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed Vikash Metal Ltd. In January 21, 2003, the company further changed their name from Vikash Metal Ltd to Vikash Metal & Power Ltd. In August 2003, the company ventured into manufacture of sponge iron and their first Kiln with a capacity to produce 100 TPD was commissioned. In June 2004, they commenced production in their second Kiln. In the year 2003, the company received ISO 9001:2000 certification.During the year 2005-06, the company started production of M S Ingot with the installed capacity of 57000 MT. During the year 2006-07, the company expanded the production capacity of Sponge Iron by 65000 MT to 130000 MT. Also, they expanded the production capacity of M S Ingots by 28500 MT to 85500 MT.During the year 2007-08, the
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikash Metal & Power Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.