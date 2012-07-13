iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikash Metal & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

4.45
(-7.29%)
Jul 13, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Jun-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

71.19

71.19

35.12

35.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-124.8

-78.89

65.55

57.46

Net Worth

-53.61

-7.7

100.67

92.58

Minority Interest

Debt

500.13

511.13

389.2

328.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

19.13

19.39

Total Liabilities

446.52

503.43

509

440.26

Fixed Assets

66.59

71.87

146.04

154.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.05

1.05

0.56

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

4.79

Networking Capital

313.27

356.58

344.66

260.31

Inventories

0

0

121.76

72.07

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

161.91

205.11

270.34

314.38

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

267.07

268.68

128.07

169.18

Sundry Creditors

-53.44

-54.69

-113.54

-162.6

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-62.27

-62.52

-61.97

-132.72

Cash

65.61

73.93

17.74

21

Total Assets

446.52

503.43

509

440.26

