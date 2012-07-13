Vikash Metal & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
71.19
71.19
35.12
35.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-124.8
-78.89
65.55
57.46
Net Worth
-53.61
-7.7
100.67
92.58
Minority Interest
Debt
500.13
511.13
389.2
328.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
19.13
19.39
Total Liabilities
446.52
503.43
509
440.26
Fixed Assets
66.59
71.87
146.04
154.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.05
1.05
0.56
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
4.79
Networking Capital
313.27
356.58
344.66
260.31
Inventories
0
0
121.76
72.07
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
161.91
205.11
270.34
314.38
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
267.07
268.68
128.07
169.18
Sundry Creditors
-53.44
-54.69
-113.54
-162.6
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-62.27
-62.52
-61.97
-132.72
Cash
65.61
73.93
17.74
21
Total Assets
446.52
503.43
509
440.26
