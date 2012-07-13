iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikash Metal & Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.45
(-7.29%)
Jul 13, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

476.22

yoy growth (%)

-100

Raw materials

0

-480.63

As % of sales

0

100.92

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.6

As % of sales

0

0.12

Other costs

-43.22

-56.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

11.89

Operating profit

-43.25

-61.69

OPM

0

-12.95

Depreciation

-5.28

-10.14

Interest expense

-2.64

-32.77

Other income

5.27

15.7

Profit before tax

-45.9

-88.9

Taxes

0

18.8

Tax rate

0

-21.15

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-45.9

-70.09

Exceptional items

0

-90.54

Net profit

-45.9

-160.64

yoy growth (%)

-71.42

NPM

0

-33.73

