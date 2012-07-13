Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
476.22
yoy growth (%)
-100
Raw materials
0
-480.63
As % of sales
0
100.92
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.6
As % of sales
0
0.12
Other costs
-43.22
-56.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
11.89
Operating profit
-43.25
-61.69
OPM
0
-12.95
Depreciation
-5.28
-10.14
Interest expense
-2.64
-32.77
Other income
5.27
15.7
Profit before tax
-45.9
-88.9
Taxes
0
18.8
Tax rate
0
-21.15
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-45.9
-70.09
Exceptional items
0
-90.54
Net profit
-45.9
-160.64
yoy growth (%)
-71.42
NPM
0
-33.73
No Record Found
