Vikash Metal & Power Ltd Shareholding Pattern

4.45
(-7.29%)
Jul 13, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

15.05%

15.05%

15.05%

15.05%

15.05%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

13.04%

34.03%

34.03%

41.48%

41.48%

Non-Institutions

49.07%

49.07%

49%

43.46%

38.67%

Total Non-Promoter

62.11%

83.1%

83.03%

84.94%

80.15%

Custodian

22.82%

1.84%

1.9%

0%

4.78%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.05%

Non-Promoter- 13.04%

Institutions: 13.04%

Non-Institutions: 49.07%

Custodian: 22.82%

