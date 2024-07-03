SectorSteel
Open₹22.95
Prev. Close₹24.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.43
Day's High₹24.15
Day's Low₹22.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹217.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.55
16.55
14.71
14.71
Preference Capital
8.84
8.84
8.84
8.84
Reserves
350.82
403.22
150.46
-638.92
Net Worth
376.21
428.61
174.01
-615.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
566.51
735.98
710
539.1
yoy growth (%)
-23.02
3.65
31.7
-36.24
Raw materials
-416.11
-567.02
-583.41
-418.14
As % of sales
73.45
77.04
82.17
77.56
Employee costs
-28.45
-32.43
-29.17
-26.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-206.15
-226.04
-146.07
-106.35
Depreciation
-24.68
-25.13
-25.62
-24.56
Tax paid
0
0
0
21.95
Working capital
39.93
-112.69
-68.08
-46.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.02
3.65
31.7
-36.24
Op profit growth
-5.15
80.5
-60.29
-57.99
EBIT growth
52.15
-74.21
-218.34
-87.59
Net profit growth
-95.92
43.48
80.43
204.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
977
1,021.68
849.92
622.31
750.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
977
1,021.68
849.92
622.31
750.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.59
213.02
804.5
197.08
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Lalit Kumar Tulsyan
Managing Director
Sanjay Tulsyan
Whole-time Director
SANJAY AGARWALLA
Independent Director
Manogyanathan Parthasarathy
Independent Director
Somasundaram Ponsing Mohan Ram
Whole-time Director
S Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Ravi Muthusamy
Independent Director
J Sumathi
Reports by Tulsyan NEC Ltd
Summary
Tulsyan NEC Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 1947 as National Engineering Company Ltd in Kapurthala, Punjab. In July 7, 1947, the company received the certificate of commencement of business. The Company is one of Indias leading manufacturers of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars. It is engaged in the Manufacturing TMT bars, Coal Based Power Plant, Synthetics Woven Fabrics and Sacks. They have their manufacturing plant at Chennai (Ambatuur & Gummudipoondi) and Bangalore (Dodabalapur). Their products include TMT Bars, sponge, billets and ingots in the steel division and in synthetic division it includes PP Woven Sacks, FIBC and Woven Fabric. The company is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company.The Company is the Flagship Company of the Tulsyan Group. The company is into manufacturing of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars. It is the first Licensed Rolling Mill in South India to produce TMT Bars and obtain ISI 1786 and ISO certification. Tulsyan Steel is registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards and each TMT Bar is accompanied by a BIS Test Certificate.The company was established to manufacture CTD bars, MS Rounds and other finished steel products. In the year 1965, the re- rolling facilities at Kolkata was relocated to Chennai. In the year 1986, the company was taken over by Tulsyan Group.In the year 1994, the company established additional facility of 36000 MTPA to manufacture MS Ingots. In July 1994, the company entered the capital market with their maiden public issue a
The Tulsyan NEC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tulsyan NEC Ltd is ₹40.00 Cr. as of 22 Oct ‘14
The PE and PB ratios of Tulsyan NEC Ltd is 0 and 0.34 as of 22 Oct ‘14
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tulsyan NEC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tulsyan NEC Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 Oct ‘14
Tulsyan NEC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.92%, 3 Years at -14.20%, 1 Year at -4.00%, 6 Month at 9.09%, 3 Month at -21.95% and 1 Month at -5.88%.
