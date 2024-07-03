iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulsyan NEC Ltd Share Price

24
(-0.62%)
Oct 22, 2014

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.95
  • Day's High24.15
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close24.15
  • Day's Low22.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value217.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tulsyan NEC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

22.95

Prev. Close

24.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.43

Day's High

24.15

Day's Low

22.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

217.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tulsyan NEC Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Tulsyan NEC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tulsyan NEC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.40%

Non-Promoter- 1026.59%

Institutions: 10.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tulsyan NEC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.55

16.55

14.71

14.71

Preference Capital

8.84

8.84

8.84

8.84

Reserves

350.82

403.22

150.46

-638.92

Net Worth

376.21

428.61

174.01

-615.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

566.51

735.98

710

539.1

yoy growth (%)

-23.02

3.65

31.7

-36.24

Raw materials

-416.11

-567.02

-583.41

-418.14

As % of sales

73.45

77.04

82.17

77.56

Employee costs

-28.45

-32.43

-29.17

-26.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-206.15

-226.04

-146.07

-106.35

Depreciation

-24.68

-25.13

-25.62

-24.56

Tax paid

0

0

0

21.95

Working capital

39.93

-112.69

-68.08

-46.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.02

3.65

31.7

-36.24

Op profit growth

-5.15

80.5

-60.29

-57.99

EBIT growth

52.15

-74.21

-218.34

-87.59

Net profit growth

-95.92

43.48

80.43

204.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

977

1,021.68

849.92

622.31

750.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

977

1,021.68

849.92

622.31

750.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.59

213.02

804.5

197.08

0.66

View Annually Results

Tulsyan NEC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tulsyan NEC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Lalit Kumar Tulsyan

Managing Director

Sanjay Tulsyan

Whole-time Director

SANJAY AGARWALLA

Independent Director

Manogyanathan Parthasarathy

Independent Director

Somasundaram Ponsing Mohan Ram

Whole-time Director

S Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Ravi Muthusamy

Independent Director

J Sumathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tulsyan NEC Ltd

Summary

Tulsyan NEC Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 1947 as National Engineering Company Ltd in Kapurthala, Punjab. In July 7, 1947, the company received the certificate of commencement of business. The Company is one of Indias leading manufacturers of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars. It is engaged in the Manufacturing TMT bars, Coal Based Power Plant, Synthetics Woven Fabrics and Sacks. They have their manufacturing plant at Chennai (Ambatuur & Gummudipoondi) and Bangalore (Dodabalapur). Their products include TMT Bars, sponge, billets and ingots in the steel division and in synthetic division it includes PP Woven Sacks, FIBC and Woven Fabric. The company is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company.The Company is the Flagship Company of the Tulsyan Group. The company is into manufacturing of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars. It is the first Licensed Rolling Mill in South India to produce TMT Bars and obtain ISI 1786 and ISO certification. Tulsyan Steel is registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards and each TMT Bar is accompanied by a BIS Test Certificate.The company was established to manufacture CTD bars, MS Rounds and other finished steel products. In the year 1965, the re- rolling facilities at Kolkata was relocated to Chennai. In the year 1986, the company was taken over by Tulsyan Group.In the year 1994, the company established additional facility of 36000 MTPA to manufacture MS Ingots. In July 1994, the company entered the capital market with their maiden public issue a
Company FAQs

What is the Tulsyan NEC Ltd share price today?

The Tulsyan NEC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tulsyan NEC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tulsyan NEC Ltd is ₹40.00 Cr. as of 22 Oct ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tulsyan NEC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tulsyan NEC Ltd is 0 and 0.34 as of 22 Oct ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tulsyan NEC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tulsyan NEC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tulsyan NEC Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 Oct ‘14

What is the CAGR of Tulsyan NEC Ltd?

Tulsyan NEC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.92%, 3 Years at -14.20%, 1 Year at -4.00%, 6 Month at 9.09%, 3 Month at -21.95% and 1 Month at -5.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tulsyan NEC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tulsyan NEC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulsyan NEC Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

