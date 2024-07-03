Summary

Tulsyan NEC Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 1947 as National Engineering Company Ltd in Kapurthala, Punjab. In July 7, 1947, the company received the certificate of commencement of business. The Company is one of Indias leading manufacturers of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars. It is engaged in the Manufacturing TMT bars, Coal Based Power Plant, Synthetics Woven Fabrics and Sacks. They have their manufacturing plant at Chennai (Ambatuur & Gummudipoondi) and Bangalore (Dodabalapur). Their products include TMT Bars, sponge, billets and ingots in the steel division and in synthetic division it includes PP Woven Sacks, FIBC and Woven Fabric. The company is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company.The Company is the Flagship Company of the Tulsyan Group. The company is into manufacturing of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars. It is the first Licensed Rolling Mill in South India to produce TMT Bars and obtain ISI 1786 and ISO certification. Tulsyan Steel is registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards and each TMT Bar is accompanied by a BIS Test Certificate.The company was established to manufacture CTD bars, MS Rounds and other finished steel products. In the year 1965, the re- rolling facilities at Kolkata was relocated to Chennai. In the year 1986, the company was taken over by Tulsyan Group.In the year 1994, the company established additional facility of 36000 MTPA to manufacture MS Ingots. In July 1994, the company entered the capital market with their maiden public issue a

