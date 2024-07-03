Tulsyan NEC Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
198.82
275.28
241.51
252.74
247.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
198.82
275.28
241.51
252.74
247.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.64
1.34
0.25
2.39
14.87
Total Income
199.46
276.63
241.75
255.12
261.89
Total Expenditure
188.53
260.16
244.83
253.67
246.65
PBIDT
10.92
16.47
-3.08
1.45
15.25
Interest
9.13
9.75
10.19
9.79
10.33
PBDT
1.79
6.72
-13.27
-8.34
4.92
Depreciation
6.14
6.14
7.07
6.12
5.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.44
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.35
0.58
-19.9
-14.46
-0.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.35
0.58
-19.9
-14.46
-0.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.35
0.58
-19.9
-14.46
-0.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.63
0.35
-12.02
-8.73
-0.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.55
16.55
16.55
16.55
16.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.49
5.98
-1.27
0.57
6.17
PBDTM(%)
0.9
2.44
-5.49
-3.29
1.99
PATM(%)
-2.18
0.21
-8.23
-5.72
-0.28

