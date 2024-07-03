iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tulsyan NEC Ltd Quarterly Results

24
(-0.62%)
Oct 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

198.82

275.28

241.51

252.74

247.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

198.82

275.28

241.51

252.74

247.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.64

1.34

0.25

2.39

14.87

Total Income

199.46

276.63

241.75

255.12

261.89

Total Expenditure

188.53

260.16

244.83

253.67

246.65

PBIDT

10.92

16.47

-3.08

1.45

15.25

Interest

9.13

9.75

10.19

9.79

10.33

PBDT

1.79

6.72

-13.27

-8.34

4.92

Depreciation

6.14

6.14

7.07

6.12

5.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.44

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.35

0.58

-19.9

-14.46

-0.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.35

0.58

-19.9

-14.46

-0.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.35

0.58

-19.9

-14.46

-0.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.63

0.35

-12.02

-8.73

-0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.55

16.55

16.55

16.55

16.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.49

5.98

-1.27

0.57

6.17

PBDTM(%)

0.9

2.44

-5.49

-3.29

1.99

PATM(%)

-2.18

0.21

-8.23

-5.72

-0.28

Tulsyan NEC: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulsyan NEC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.