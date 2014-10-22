Tulsyan NEC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-206.15
-226.04
-146.07
-106.35
Depreciation
-24.68
-25.13
-25.62
-24.56
Tax paid
0
0
0
21.95
Working capital
39.93
-112.69
-68.08
-46.47
Other operating items
Operating
-190.9
-363.87
-239.78
-155.43
Capital expenditure
0.43
120.7
6.39
328.74
Free cash flow
-190.47
-243.17
-233.38
173.3
Equity raised
-1,258.57
-583.08
-46.21
134.74
Investing
0
0
0
-1.43
Financing
-487.27
413.17
189.86
298.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,936.32
-413.08
-89.73
604.83
