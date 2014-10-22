iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulsyan NEC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24
(-0.62%)
Oct 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Tulsyan NEC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-206.15

-226.04

-146.07

-106.35

Depreciation

-24.68

-25.13

-25.62

-24.56

Tax paid

0

0

0

21.95

Working capital

39.93

-112.69

-68.08

-46.47

Other operating items

Operating

-190.9

-363.87

-239.78

-155.43

Capital expenditure

0.43

120.7

6.39

328.74

Free cash flow

-190.47

-243.17

-233.38

173.3

Equity raised

-1,258.57

-583.08

-46.21

134.74

Investing

0

0

0

-1.43

Financing

-487.27

413.17

189.86

298.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,936.32

-413.08

-89.73

604.83

