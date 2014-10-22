Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.4
6.36
32.19
-41.91
Op profit growth
-18.63
205.96
-62.6
-60.16
EBIT growth
-98.48
-151.23
-460.51
-94.11
Net profit growth
-94.72
36.05
71.13
165.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.04
4.1
1.42
5.04
EBIT margin
0.01
0.78
-1.63
0.59
Net profit margin
-1.86
-29.21
-22.84
-17.64
RoCE
0.01
0.64
-1.1
0.32
RoNW
0.45
13.47
37.23
-104.02
RoA
-0.34
-5.98
-3.87
-2.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.86
-148.98
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-24.45
-163.17
-129.32
-82.36
Book value per share
-425.14
-416.89
-130.08
-19.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.61
-0.53
-0.95
-19.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
118.89
123.63
123.92
183.71
Inventory days
57.34
48.24
60.76
94.58
Creditor days
-40.45
-53.63
-57.38
-120.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-0.02
0.08
-0.02
Net debt / equity
-2.31
-2.33
-6.22
-39.3
Net debt / op. profit
58.93
47.36
116.4
40.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.9
-77.08
-82.8
-77.49
Employee costs
-4.66
-4.37
-4.28
-5.16
Other costs
-16.39
-14.43
-11.48
-12.29
