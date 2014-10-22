iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tulsyan NEC Ltd Key Ratios

24
(-0.62%)
Oct 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulsyan NEC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.4

6.36

32.19

-41.91

Op profit growth

-18.63

205.96

-62.6

-60.16

EBIT growth

-98.48

-151.23

-460.51

-94.11

Net profit growth

-94.72

36.05

71.13

165.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.04

4.1

1.42

5.04

EBIT margin

0.01

0.78

-1.63

0.59

Net profit margin

-1.86

-29.21

-22.84

-17.64

RoCE

0.01

0.64

-1.1

0.32

RoNW

0.45

13.47

37.23

-104.02

RoA

-0.34

-5.98

-3.87

-2.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.86

-148.98

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-24.45

-163.17

-129.32

-82.36

Book value per share

-425.14

-416.89

-130.08

-19.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.61

-0.53

-0.95

-19.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

118.89

123.63

123.92

183.71

Inventory days

57.34

48.24

60.76

94.58

Creditor days

-40.45

-53.63

-57.38

-120.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

-0.02

0.08

-0.02

Net debt / equity

-2.31

-2.33

-6.22

-39.3

Net debt / op. profit

58.93

47.36

116.4

40.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.9

-77.08

-82.8

-77.49

Employee costs

-4.66

-4.37

-4.28

-5.16

Other costs

-16.39

-14.43

-11.48

-12.29

Tulsyan NEC : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulsyan NEC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.