Tulsyan NEC Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.55
16.55
14.71
14.71
Preference Capital
8.84
8.84
8.84
8.84
Reserves
350.82
403.22
150.46
-638.92
Net Worth
376.21
428.61
174.01
-615.37
Minority Interest
Debt
305.6
347.29
608.15
1,465.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
681.81
775.9
782.16
850.2
Fixed Assets
543.88
564.88
627.74
649.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.54
6.51
6.51
6.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
57.23
57.23
0
0
Networking Capital
72.98
134.51
141.13
185.12
Inventories
79.03
98.37
78.61
90.48
Inventory Days
58.29
Sundry Debtors
103.63
97.42
146.33
156.49
Debtor Days
100.82
Other Current Assets
48.18
77.1
51.3
44.62
Sundry Creditors
-122.56
-88.57
-39.89
-13.4
Creditor Days
8.63
Other Current Liabilities
-35.3
-49.81
-95.22
-93.07
Cash
1.18
12.77
6.79
9.09
Total Assets
681.81
775.9
782.17
850.22
No Record Found
