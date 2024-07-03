iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulsyan NEC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

24
(-0.62%)
Oct 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

735.49

788.31

582.09

409.24

572.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

735.49

788.31

582.09

409.24

572.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.34

219.8

446.41

0.06

2.79

Total Income

752.84

1,008.11

1,028.51

409.29

575.32

Total Expenditure

730.26

785.6

589.74

413.59

533.38

PBIDT

22.58

222.51

438.77

-4.3

41.94

Interest

31.54

5.82

4.65

159.94

155.75

PBDT

-8.97

216.69

434.12

-164.25

-113.82

Depreciation

18.36

18.7

18.38

19.33

19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.89

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-29.22

197.99

415.74

-183.57

-132.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-29.22

197.99

415.74

-183.57

-132.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

219.06

441.54

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-29.22

-21.07

-25.8

-183.57

-132.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-17.65

134.56

282.55

-124.76

-90.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.55

14.71

14.71

14.71

14.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.07

28.22

75.37

-1.05

7.32

PBDTM(%)

-1.21

27.48

74.57

-40.13

-19.88

PATM(%)

-3.97

25.11

71.42

-44.85

-23.19

