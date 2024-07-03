Tulsyan NEC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
735.49
788.31
582.09
409.24
572.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
735.49
788.31
582.09
409.24
572.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.34
219.8
446.41
0.06
2.79
Total Income
752.84
1,008.11
1,028.51
409.29
575.32
Total Expenditure
730.26
785.6
589.74
413.59
533.38
PBIDT
22.58
222.51
438.77
-4.3
41.94
Interest
31.54
5.82
4.65
159.94
155.75
PBDT
-8.97
216.69
434.12
-164.25
-113.82
Depreciation
18.36
18.7
18.38
19.33
19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.89
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-29.22
197.99
415.74
-183.57
-132.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-29.22
197.99
415.74
-183.57
-132.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
219.06
441.54
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-29.22
-21.07
-25.8
-183.57
-132.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-17.65
134.56
282.55
-124.76
-90.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.55
14.71
14.71
14.71
14.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.07
28.22
75.37
-1.05
7.32
PBDTM(%)
-1.21
27.48
74.57
-40.13
-19.88
PATM(%)
-3.97
25.11
71.42
-44.85
-23.19
