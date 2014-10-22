Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
566.51
735.98
710
539.1
yoy growth (%)
-23.02
3.65
31.7
-36.24
Raw materials
-416.11
-567.02
-583.41
-418.14
As % of sales
73.45
77.04
82.17
77.56
Employee costs
-28.45
-32.43
-29.17
-26.46
As % of sales
5.02
4.4
4.1
4.9
Other costs
-100.91
-114.36
-85.14
-63.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.81
15.53
11.99
11.79
Operating profit
21.02
22.16
12.27
30.92
OPM
3.71
3.01
1.72
5.73
Depreciation
-24.68
-25.13
-25.62
-24.56
Interest expense
-202.62
-223.72
-137.09
-113.95
Other income
0.13
0.65
4.36
1.23
Profit before tax
-206.15
-226.04
-146.07
-106.35
Taxes
0
0
0
21.95
Tax rate
0
0
0
-20.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-206.15
-226.04
-146.07
-84.4
Exceptional items
196.93
0
-11.45
-2.9
Net profit
-9.22
-226.04
-157.53
-87.3
yoy growth (%)
-95.92
43.48
80.43
204.63
NPM
-1.62
-30.71
-22.18
-16.19
