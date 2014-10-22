iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulsyan NEC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24
(-0.62%)
Oct 22, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

566.51

735.98

710

539.1

yoy growth (%)

-23.02

3.65

31.7

-36.24

Raw materials

-416.11

-567.02

-583.41

-418.14

As % of sales

73.45

77.04

82.17

77.56

Employee costs

-28.45

-32.43

-29.17

-26.46

As % of sales

5.02

4.4

4.1

4.9

Other costs

-100.91

-114.36

-85.14

-63.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.81

15.53

11.99

11.79

Operating profit

21.02

22.16

12.27

30.92

OPM

3.71

3.01

1.72

5.73

Depreciation

-24.68

-25.13

-25.62

-24.56

Interest expense

-202.62

-223.72

-137.09

-113.95

Other income

0.13

0.65

4.36

1.23

Profit before tax

-206.15

-226.04

-146.07

-106.35

Taxes

0

0

0

21.95

Tax rate

0

0

0

-20.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-206.15

-226.04

-146.07

-84.4

Exceptional items

196.93

0

-11.45

-2.9

Net profit

-9.22

-226.04

-157.53

-87.3

yoy growth (%)

-95.92

43.48

80.43

204.63

NPM

-1.62

-30.71

-22.18

-16.19

