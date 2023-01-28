To

The Members

TULSYAN NEC LIMITED Chennai

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualifi ed Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS fi nancial statements of TULSYAN NEC LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profi t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualifi ed Opinion section of our report ,the aforesaid standalone fi nancial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, net loss, (changes in equity) and its cash fl ows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualifi ed Opinion

Balance confi rmations and ECL Provisioning:

For the financial year ending 31st March 2024, we have not received confirmation of balances in respect of trade payables and trade receivables except for a few. The management represented that these balances are realizable/settled in the ordinary course of business. In the absence of confirmation of balances, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments by way of Provision for Expected Credit losses/ Write-off / Write-back were necessary at the year end.

Emphasis of Matter:

During the financial year ended 31.03.2023, the Company had repaid the entire loans availed from Banks and obtained a no dues certificate from each bank as per the compromise settlement entered into with them. The company has settled all its dues as per the terms of the Compromise Settlement with its bankers and does not expect any additional obligation out of the Compromise Settlement.

Further, the Company had obtained a techno-economic due diligence study on the viability of operations and projections for the future on 28.01.2023 from Cormed Management Services Pvt. Ltd. Though the Company has recorded losses for the financial year under audit, the management strongly believes that the Company will be able to implement the recommendation of the techno economic due diligence study report in all aspects and make a complete turnaround.

The Company has also prepaid a portion of the loan borrowed, consequent to which it expects a reduction in the interest costs in the upcoming years (Reference is drawn to Note No.6 of the Standalone Financial Statements).

Our audit opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Litigations – Contingencies Principal Audit Procedures Assessment of litigations and related disclosure of contingent liabilities [Refer to Note 2 (a) to the Standalone financial statements– "Use of estimates and critical accounting judgements – Provisions and contingent liabilities", Note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements – "Contingencies". As at March 31, 2024, the Company has exposures towards litigations relating to various matters as set out in the aforesaid Notes. Our audit procedures included the following: Significant management judgement is required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognised, or a disclosure should be made. The management judgement is also supported with legal advice in certain cases as considered appropriate. As the ultimate outcome of the matters are uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of their best judgement, related legal advice including those relating to interpretation of laws/regulations, it is considered to be a key audit matter. • We understood, assessed, and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding assessment of litigations relating to the relevant laws and regulations; • We discussed with management the recent developments and the status of the material litigations which were reviewed and noted by the audit committee; • We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the contingent liabilities/ other significant litigations made in the Standalone Financial Statements;; • We considered external opinions, where relevant, obtained by management; • We evaluated managements assessments and assessed the reliability of the managements past estimates/judgements; • We assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures Based on the above work performed, assessment in respect of litigations and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities/ other significant litigations in the Standalone Financial Statements are considered to be reasonable.

Information other than the fi nancial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone fi nancial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), net loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the fi nancial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit and subject to our Qualified Opinion Paragraph we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that reporting under Rule 11(g) is separately commented upon in paragraph (i)(v).

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses and unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) The modification relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b on reporting under Sec. 143(3)(b) and para (i)(6) below on reporting under Rule 11(g). i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone financial statements – refer note 44 to the financial statements; ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are no material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: a. directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

b. provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

a. directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

b. provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of financial statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014. We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11(g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

j) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

b) According to the records of the company and the information and explanation given to us the details of disputed Excise, Value Added Tax and Income Tax not deposited are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Due Amount in Lakh Period to which it relates/Due Date From whom the Dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise 892.48 Up to June 2017 CESTAT Chennai The Goods and Services Act, 2017 GST 1,169.33 July 2018 - Mar 2023 Commissionerate, GST, Chennai The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise/Service Tax 235.27 April 2013 - June 2017 CESTAT Bangalore Cancellation of FIBC and demand for repayment of Duty Drawback 168.18 February 2010 to September 2011 Ministry of Finance - Secretary TNEB 2,312.85 2004-14 TANGEDCO Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax - AY 2017-18 CIT (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 47.11 AY 2011-12 CIT (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax - AY 2019-20 CIT (Appeal)