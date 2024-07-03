Tulsyan NEC Ltd Summary

Tulsyan NEC Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 1947 as National Engineering Company Ltd in Kapurthala, Punjab. In July 7, 1947, the company received the certificate of commencement of business. The Company is one of Indias leading manufacturers of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars. It is engaged in the Manufacturing TMT bars, Coal Based Power Plant, Synthetics Woven Fabrics and Sacks. They have their manufacturing plant at Chennai (Ambatuur & Gummudipoondi) and Bangalore (Dodabalapur). Their products include TMT Bars, sponge, billets and ingots in the steel division and in synthetic division it includes PP Woven Sacks, FIBC and Woven Fabric. The company is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company.The Company is the Flagship Company of the Tulsyan Group. The company is into manufacturing of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars. It is the first Licensed Rolling Mill in South India to produce TMT Bars and obtain ISI 1786 and ISO certification. Tulsyan Steel is registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards and each TMT Bar is accompanied by a BIS Test Certificate.The company was established to manufacture CTD bars, MS Rounds and other finished steel products. In the year 1965, the re- rolling facilities at Kolkata was relocated to Chennai. In the year 1986, the company was taken over by Tulsyan Group.In the year 1994, the company established additional facility of 36000 MTPA to manufacture MS Ingots. In July 1994, the company entered the capital market with their maiden public issue and their equity shares were listed on the BSE. In the year 1996, the company received an award from the Government of Karnataka for export performance. In June 1996, Tulsyan Synthetics Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In August 1996, the name of the company was changed from National Engineering Company Ltd to Tulsyan NEC Ltd.In the year 2004, the company installed furnace having Billet manufacturing capacity of 72000 MTPA at Gummudipoondi. In the year 2005, they set up wind mill at Devarkulam. In the year 2007, the company installed Rolling Mill at Gummudipoondi having capacity of 150000 MTPA. In the year 2008, the company signed an MoU with Power Trading Corporation and Suhaly Abdul Mohsin Al- Shouibi & Sons holding Co Ltd. In August 2008, they entered into an MOU with Budhrani Group of Companies for setting up a joint venture company. In the year 2009, the company increased the Billet manufacturing capacity by 72000 MTPA at Gummudipoondi. During the year 2009-10, the company completed the expansion by increasing the Rolling Mill capacity by 150000 MTPA at Gummudipoondi. Also, they acquired Chitrakoot Steel & Power Pvt Ltd with sponge iron manufacturing capacity of 36000 MT per annum. The companys shares were permitted to trade on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd with effect from November 05, 2009.The Company started commercial operations of 35 MW Captive Thermal Power Plant at Gummudipoondi in 2012-13. The II power plant became operational in 2018.