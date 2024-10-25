iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulsyan NEC Ltd Board Meeting

24
(-0.62%)
Oct 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Tulsyan NEC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
TULSYAN NEC LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
TULSYAN NEC LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
TULSYAN NEC LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and other agendas Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 21, 2024
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
TULSYAN NEC LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 10, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 10, 2024. Revised standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2024)

