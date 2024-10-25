|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|TULSYAN NEC LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|TULSYAN NEC LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|TULSYAN NEC LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and other agendas Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 21, 2024
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|TULSYAN NEC LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 10, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 10, 2024. Revised standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2024)
