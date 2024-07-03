Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹213.5
Prev. Close₹211.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.07
Day's High₹217
Day's Low₹201.8
52 Week's High₹229
52 Week's Low₹93.2
Book Value₹75.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)347.44
P/E130
EPS1.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.43
26.43
26.43
37.19
Preference Capital
8.42
9.83
11.16
24.7
Reserves
106.35
101.42
97.08
70.74
Net Worth
141.2
137.68
134.67
132.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
250.9
357.75
296.93
253.93
yoy growth (%)
-29.86
20.48
16.93
-17.89
Raw materials
-201.61
-267.47
-237.59
-182.84
As % of sales
80.35
74.76
80.01
72
Employee costs
-5.66
-11.05
-7.87
-6.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.26
1.23
4.41
0.87
Depreciation
-5.54
-6.09
-6.69
-5.98
Tax paid
-0.71
2.01
-1.85
-0.32
Working capital
19.9
-16.81
18.58
-1.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.86
20.48
16.93
-17.89
Op profit growth
-19.91
-24.74
28.17
1,012.35
EBIT growth
-26.77
-35.61
33.02
-395.16
Net profit growth
-83.05
28.29
-0.14
-116.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
783.83
649.77
495.32
250.91
357.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
783.83
649.77
495.32
250.91
357.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.49
2.97
2.19
0.96
0.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
900.9
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
132.18
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
939.35
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,489.6
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
664.15
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
RAJESH AGRAWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jaswinder Kaur Mission
Executive Director
Rekha Agrawal
Executive Director & CFO
Suresh Raman
Independent Director
Udayraj Singhania
Independent Director
Rajesh Lunia
Independent Director
Vanitha Rangaiah
Reports by Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd
Summary
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd. (Formerly known Rajesh Strips Ltd) was established in May, 1988. Mahamaya Steel Industry a major industry in the group, is presently manufacturing steel structures in the shape of Angles, Beams, Joist, Channels, Rounds, Flats, Railway sleepers etc. It has high capacity structural rolling mills with full fledged supportive SMS. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Raipur, Madhya Pradesh.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.94 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation programme to manufacture 50,000 tpa of steel structurals and 10,500 tpa of steel strip coils. The expanded capacity went on stream in Mar.94.In 1995-96, the company expanded by converting its single drive system to double drive operation system for higher capacity utilisation. It also proposed to install a heavy structure mill of 1,05,000 tpa and put up facilities to produce heavy structures. In the year 1996-97 the company has undertaken a project of 610 MM Heavy Structural Rolling Mill at Raipur with the total project cost estimated to be Rs 17.12 crores. Also the company has successfully implemented a power project of 3 MW capacity.In 2001-02, the Company took over the operations of Raipur Ferro Alloys (P) Ltd., effective from 01 April 1998 under the name of Casting Division through the Scheme of Merger, which was transferred to Bilaspur High Court in Chhattisgarh, where the Company is situated came into existence. Only Unit-ll, heavy structural mill of th
Read More
The Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd is ₹347.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd is 130 and 2.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd is ₹93.2 and ₹229 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.53%, 3 Years at 34.85%, 1 Year at 100.55%, 6 Month at 101.22%, 3 Month at 0.57% and 1 Month at 1.02%.
