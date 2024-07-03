iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Share Price

211.41
(-0.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open213.5
  • Day's High217
  • 52 Wk High229
  • Prev. Close211.88
  • Day's Low201.8
  • 52 Wk Low 93.2
  • Turnover (lac)24.07
  • P/E130
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value75.31
  • EPS1.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)347.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

213.5

Prev. Close

211.88

Turnover(Lac.)

24.07

Day's High

217

Day's Low

201.8

52 Week's High

229

52 Week's Low

93.2

Book Value

75.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

347.44

P/E

130

EPS

1.62

Divi. Yield

0

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.41%

Non-Promoter- 1.01%

Institutions: 1.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.43

26.43

26.43

37.19

Preference Capital

8.42

9.83

11.16

24.7

Reserves

106.35

101.42

97.08

70.74

Net Worth

141.2

137.68

134.67

132.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

250.9

357.75

296.93

253.93

yoy growth (%)

-29.86

20.48

16.93

-17.89

Raw materials

-201.61

-267.47

-237.59

-182.84

As % of sales

80.35

74.76

80.01

72

Employee costs

-5.66

-11.05

-7.87

-6.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.26

1.23

4.41

0.87

Depreciation

-5.54

-6.09

-6.69

-5.98

Tax paid

-0.71

2.01

-1.85

-0.32

Working capital

19.9

-16.81

18.58

-1.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.86

20.48

16.93

-17.89

Op profit growth

-19.91

-24.74

28.17

1,012.35

EBIT growth

-26.77

-35.61

33.02

-395.16

Net profit growth

-83.05

28.29

-0.14

-116.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

783.83

649.77

495.32

250.91

357.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

783.83

649.77

495.32

250.91

357.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.49

2.97

2.19

0.96

0.62

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

900.9

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

132.18

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

939.35

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,489.6

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

664.15

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

RAJESH AGRAWAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jaswinder Kaur Mission

Executive Director

Rekha Agrawal

Executive Director & CFO

Suresh Raman

Independent Director

Udayraj Singhania

Independent Director

Rajesh Lunia

Independent Director

Vanitha Rangaiah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd

Summary

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd. (Formerly known Rajesh Strips Ltd) was established in May, 1988. Mahamaya Steel Industry a major industry in the group, is presently manufacturing steel structures in the shape of Angles, Beams, Joist, Channels, Rounds, Flats, Railway sleepers etc. It has high capacity structural rolling mills with full fledged supportive SMS. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Raipur, Madhya Pradesh.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.94 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation programme to manufacture 50,000 tpa of steel structurals and 10,500 tpa of steel strip coils. The expanded capacity went on stream in Mar.94.In 1995-96, the company expanded by converting its single drive system to double drive operation system for higher capacity utilisation. It also proposed to install a heavy structure mill of 1,05,000 tpa and put up facilities to produce heavy structures. In the year 1996-97 the company has undertaken a project of 610 MM Heavy Structural Rolling Mill at Raipur with the total project cost estimated to be Rs 17.12 crores. Also the company has successfully implemented a power project of 3 MW capacity.In 2001-02, the Company took over the operations of Raipur Ferro Alloys (P) Ltd., effective from 01 April 1998 under the name of Casting Division through the Scheme of Merger, which was transferred to Bilaspur High Court in Chhattisgarh, where the Company is situated came into existence. Only Unit-ll, heavy structural mill of th
Company FAQs

What is the Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd is ₹347.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd is 130 and 2.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd is ₹93.2 and ₹229 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd?

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.53%, 3 Years at 34.85%, 1 Year at 100.55%, 6 Month at 101.22%, 3 Month at 0.57% and 1 Month at 1.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.41 %
Institutions - 1.01 %
Public - 25.58 %

