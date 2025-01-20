Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.86
20.48
16.93
-17.89
Op profit growth
-19.91
-24.74
28.17
1,012.34
EBIT growth
-26.77
-34.9
59.54
-343.43
Net profit growth
-63.63
2.19
90.67
-108.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.03
4.4
7.06
6.44
EBIT margin
3
2.87
5.32
3.9
Net profit margin
0.35
0.67
0.79
0.48
RoCE
3.86
5.25
7.99
5.13
RoNW
0.16
0.49
0.56
0.3
RoA
0.11
0.3
0.29
0.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.59
1.78
1.74
0.91
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.15
-2.71
-3.19
-3.49
Book value per share
92.18
92.59
88.45
64.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
140.84
40.44
35.8
113.24
P/CEPS
-26.32
-26.51
-19.51
-29.49
P/B
1.1
0.99
0.93
1.59
EV/EBIDTA
13.5
8.91
6.68
14.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-65.91
163.35
-43.51
-39.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.84
20.7
31.08
49.66
Inventory days
98.36
63.38
62.29
55.6
Creditor days
-25.35
-21.16
-15.61
-6.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.16
-1.13
-1.36
-0.88
Net debt / equity
0.39
0.38
0.54
1.02
Net debt / op. profit
4.27
3.07
3.14
5.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.35
-74.76
-80.01
-72
Employee costs
-2.25
-3.09
-2.65
-2.43
Other costs
-12.35
-17.73
-10.27
-19.11
