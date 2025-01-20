iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Key Ratios

184.01
(-4.91%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:24:48 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.86

20.48

16.93

-17.89

Op profit growth

-19.91

-24.74

28.17

1,012.34

EBIT growth

-26.77

-34.9

59.54

-343.43

Net profit growth

-63.63

2.19

90.67

-108.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.03

4.4

7.06

6.44

EBIT margin

3

2.87

5.32

3.9

Net profit margin

0.35

0.67

0.79

0.48

RoCE

3.86

5.25

7.99

5.13

RoNW

0.16

0.49

0.56

0.3

RoA

0.11

0.3

0.29

0.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.59

1.78

1.74

0.91

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.15

-2.71

-3.19

-3.49

Book value per share

92.18

92.59

88.45

64.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

140.84

40.44

35.8

113.24

P/CEPS

-26.32

-26.51

-19.51

-29.49

P/B

1.1

0.99

0.93

1.59

EV/EBIDTA

13.5

8.91

6.68

14.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-65.91

163.35

-43.51

-39.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

26.84

20.7

31.08

49.66

Inventory days

98.36

63.38

62.29

55.6

Creditor days

-25.35

-21.16

-15.61

-6.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.16

-1.13

-1.36

-0.88

Net debt / equity

0.39

0.38

0.54

1.02

Net debt / op. profit

4.27

3.07

3.14

5.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.35

-74.76

-80.01

-72

Employee costs

-2.25

-3.09

-2.65

-2.43

Other costs

-12.35

-17.73

-10.27

-19.11

Mahamaya Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.