Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.43
26.43
26.43
37.19
Preference Capital
8.42
9.83
11.16
24.7
Reserves
106.35
101.42
97.08
70.74
Net Worth
141.2
137.68
134.67
132.63
Minority Interest
Debt
32.42
33.39
34.13
56.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.36
7.47
7.65
8.37
Total Liabilities
180.98
178.54
176.45
197.3
Fixed Assets
68.54
65.27
59.63
60.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.51
23.51
25.51
27.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.32
0.31
0.31
0.57
Networking Capital
93.19
89.15
75.98
106.25
Inventories
87.34
80.49
46.6
71.98
Inventory Days
104.71
Sundry Debtors
14.63
18.16
21.24
20.03
Debtor Days
29.13
Other Current Assets
35.21
30.58
32.01
38.22
Sundry Creditors
-13.86
-18.38
-5.76
-15.45
Creditor Days
22.47
Other Current Liabilities
-30.13
-21.7
-18.11
-8.53
Cash
1.43
0.3
15.04
2.35
Total Assets
180.99
178.54
176.47
197.31
