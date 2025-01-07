Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
250.9
357.75
296.93
253.93
yoy growth (%)
-29.86
20.48
16.93
-17.89
Raw materials
-201.61
-267.47
-237.59
-182.84
As % of sales
80.35
74.76
80.01
72
Employee costs
-5.66
-11.05
-7.87
-6.17
As % of sales
2.25
3.09
2.65
2.43
Other costs
-30.99
-63.44
-30.49
-48.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.35
17.73
10.27
19.11
Operating profit
12.63
15.77
20.96
16.35
OPM
5.03
4.4
7.06
6.44
Depreciation
-5.54
-6.09
-6.69
-5.98
Interest expense
-6.27
-9.06
-11.57
-11.14
Other income
0.44
0.62
1.72
1.65
Profit before tax
1.26
1.23
4.41
0.87
Taxes
-0.71
2.01
-1.85
-0.32
Tax rate
-56.47
163.35
-41.85
-37.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.55
3.25
2.56
0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.03
1.99
Net profit
0.55
3.25
2.53
2.53
yoy growth (%)
-83.05
28.29
-0.14
-116.63
NPM
0.21
0.9
0.85
0.99
