Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

208.5
(-1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

250.9

357.75

296.93

253.93

yoy growth (%)

-29.86

20.48

16.93

-17.89

Raw materials

-201.61

-267.47

-237.59

-182.84

As % of sales

80.35

74.76

80.01

72

Employee costs

-5.66

-11.05

-7.87

-6.17

As % of sales

2.25

3.09

2.65

2.43

Other costs

-30.99

-63.44

-30.49

-48.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.35

17.73

10.27

19.11

Operating profit

12.63

15.77

20.96

16.35

OPM

5.03

4.4

7.06

6.44

Depreciation

-5.54

-6.09

-6.69

-5.98

Interest expense

-6.27

-9.06

-11.57

-11.14

Other income

0.44

0.62

1.72

1.65

Profit before tax

1.26

1.23

4.41

0.87

Taxes

-0.71

2.01

-1.85

-0.32

Tax rate

-56.47

163.35

-41.85

-37.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.55

3.25

2.56

0.54

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.03

1.99

Net profit

0.55

3.25

2.53

2.53

yoy growth (%)

-83.05

28.29

-0.14

-116.63

NPM

0.21

0.9

0.85

0.99

