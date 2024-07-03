Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
154.74
211.03
197.62
180.24
185.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
154.74
211.03
197.62
180.24
185.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0.13
1.58
1.54
0.57
Total Income
155.17
211.16
199.2
181.78
186.34
Total Expenditure
151.81
207.01
194.3
175.82
181.64
PBIDT
3.36
4.15
4.9
5.96
4.69
Interest
1
1.08
1.27
1.51
0.95
PBDT
2.36
3.08
3.63
4.46
3.75
Depreciation
1.92
1.88
1.74
1.77
1.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.22
0.46
0.5
0.47
0.53
Deferred Tax
0
-0.14
-0.03
0.13
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
0.23
0.87
1.43
2.08
1.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.23
0.87
1.43
2.08
1.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0.14
0
0
0.85
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.09
0.87
1.43
1.23
1.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.14
0.53
0.87
1.27
0.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.43
16.43
16.43
16.43
16.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.17
1.96
2.47
3.3
2.52
PBDTM(%)
1.52
1.45
1.83
2.47
2.01
PATM(%)
0.14
0.41
0.72
1.15
0.83
