Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

208.5
(-1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

154.74

211.03

197.62

180.24

185.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

154.74

211.03

197.62

180.24

185.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0.13

1.58

1.54

0.57

Total Income

155.17

211.16

199.2

181.78

186.34

Total Expenditure

151.81

207.01

194.3

175.82

181.64

PBIDT

3.36

4.15

4.9

5.96

4.69

Interest

1

1.08

1.27

1.51

0.95

PBDT

2.36

3.08

3.63

4.46

3.75

Depreciation

1.92

1.88

1.74

1.77

1.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.22

0.46

0.5

0.47

0.53

Deferred Tax

0

-0.14

-0.03

0.13

-0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

0.23

0.87

1.43

2.08

1.55

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.23

0.87

1.43

2.08

1.55

Extra-ordinary Items

0.14

0

0

0.85

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.09

0.87

1.43

1.23

1.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.14

0.53

0.87

1.27

0.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.43

16.43

16.43

16.43

16.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.17

1.96

2.47

3.3

2.52

PBDTM(%)

1.52

1.45

1.83

2.47

2.01

PATM(%)

0.14

0.41

0.72

1.15

0.83

