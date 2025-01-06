Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.26
1.23
4.41
0.87
Depreciation
-5.54
-6.09
-6.69
-5.98
Tax paid
-0.71
2.01
-1.85
-0.32
Working capital
19.9
-16.81
18.58
-1.59
Other operating items
Operating
14.91
-19.65
14.45
-7.03
Capital expenditure
2.77
6.86
1.78
-41.7
Free cash flow
17.68
-12.78
16.23
-48.73
Equity raised
172.87
147.72
169.23
98.9
Investing
0
0
-0.04
-2.07
Financing
16.58
-1.22
55.05
41.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
207.13
133.72
240.47
89.54
