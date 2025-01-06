iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

211.41
(-0.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd

Mahamaya Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.26

1.23

4.41

0.87

Depreciation

-5.54

-6.09

-6.69

-5.98

Tax paid

-0.71

2.01

-1.85

-0.32

Working capital

19.9

-16.81

18.58

-1.59

Other operating items

Operating

14.91

-19.65

14.45

-7.03

Capital expenditure

2.77

6.86

1.78

-41.7

Free cash flow

17.68

-12.78

16.23

-48.73

Equity raised

172.87

147.72

169.23

98.9

Investing

0

0

-0.04

-2.07

Financing

16.58

-1.22

55.05

41.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

207.13

133.72

240.47

89.54

