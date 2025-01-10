To,

The Members of

Mahamaya Steel Industries Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present the Companys 36th Annual Report on the business and operations of Mahamaya Steel Industries Limited, along with the summary of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Figures In Lacs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 78382 88 64977.18 78382.88 64977.18 Other Income 142.31 97.04 142.31 97.04 Total Revenue 78525.19 65074.22 78525.19 65074.22 Profit/Loss before Finance Cost, Depreciation & 1773.18 1478.11 1773.18 1478.11 Amortization Expense and Tax Finance Cost 514.52 320.31 514.52 320.31 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation & Tax 1258.66 1157.80 1258.66 1157.80 Depreciation 700.07 629.78 700.07 629.78 Profit/(Loss) before Tax & Exceptional Items 558.59 528.02 558.59 528.02 Add: Exceptional Items 113.77 73.04 113.77 73.04 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 627 36 601.06 672.36 601.06 Share of Profit/(loss) of Associates - - 192.78 127.23 Provision for Tax Less Current Tax 206.10 201.50 206.10 201.50 Deferred Tax (12.67) (17.55) (12.67) (17.55) Net Profit 1 (Loss) after Tax 478.93 417.11 671.71 544.34 Other Comprehensive Income 14.19 16.79 14.19 16.79 Total Comprehensive Income 493.12 433.89 685.90 561.12 Face Value per Equity 10 10 10 10 Earnings Per Share (in Rs.) Basic 2.91 2.54 4.09 3.31 Diluted 291 2.54 4.09 3.31

2. RESULTS OF OPERATION AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review the Company had achieved a total revenue from operations Rs 78382 88 Lacs as against Rs. 64977.18 Lacs in the last Financial Year. Further the Profit before tax stood at Rs. 627.36 Lacs as against Rs. 601.06 Lacs in the last Financial Year.

3. FUTURE OUTLOOK:

With a larger base of the order book to begin FY25, the roadmap is quite steady to deliver higher growth in the coming years. The company plans to further growth systematically to build over the larger base. The company aims to grow the order book much faster from hereon, considering the growth visible in the CAPEX cycle across Industries

Further, the Company focuses on building a strong reputation as a responsible corporate citizen and a track record of delivering longer-term stakeholder value. It can significantly enhance the companys brand value, which is a quantifiable measure of its social and relationship capital with stakeholders.

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of Financial Year 2023-24 and the date of this report.

5. DIVIDEND & RESERVES

The Directors have decided to conserve the resources in long run. as a result, the Directors do not recommend any Dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

During the year under review, no transfer is proposed to the General Reserve. An amount of Rs 493.12 Lacs is proposed to be retained as Surplus in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

6. REDEMPTION OF PREFERENCE SHARES

During the year under review 10,00,000 8% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares were redeemed at a premium in accordance with the terms of issue aggregating to Rs. 2.00,00,000 being the redemption of fourth tranch.

7. SHARE CAPITAL

During the financial year under review, there is change in the debt component of Share Capital due to redemption of 10,00,000 8% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares. Further there is no change in Equity Component of Share Capital.

There was no public issue, right issue, bonus issue or preferential issue, etc during the year under review.

8. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there are no changes in the nature of the business of the Company.

9. SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As on 31s1 March, 2024 the company have one associate M/s Abhishek Steel Industries Limited, and do not have any subsidiary and Joint Venture Companies. During the year under review, no other Company became or ceased to become Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company. As per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "Listing Regulations1) and Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 have been prepared in compliance with applicable accounting standards and on the basis of audited financial statement of the Company, its associate Company, as approved by the respective Board of Directors.

The Consolidated Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report form part of this Annual Report.

Further a statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of our associate in the prescribed format AOC-1 is appended as Annexure-A to the Directors Report.

The audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of each of its associates are available on our website www.mahamavagroup.in. These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at registered office of the Company.

10. SEGMENT REPORTING

The Company is engaged in the Steel Structural business only and therefore there is only one reportable segment in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 108 Operating Segments.

11. QUALITY

Your Company has continued emphasis on Research & Development. A dedicated Quality Assurance ("QA") team is monitoring product quality. Your Company strives to be industry leader by adopting modern technology.

12. INSURANCE

All assets of the Company, including Building, Plant & Machinery, Stocks etc., wherever necessary and to the extent required, have been adequately insured.

13. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Statutory Auditors and the Internal Auditors of the Company on the inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

14. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretanal Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTSWITH RELATED PARTY

All related party transactions, contracts or arrangements that were entered into, during the financial year under review, were on an arms-length basis and in the ordinary course of business. The Company has adhered to its "Policy on Related Party Transactions and Materiality of Related Party Transactions" while pursuing all Related Party transactions.

Further, during the year, the Company had entered into contract/ arrangement / transaction with related parties which are material in accordance with SEBI LODR Regulations and with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions, for that prior approval was taken in the last AGM via Special Resolution

Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure-B in Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report.

Further The Company has put up a Ordinary Resolution in the Notice of the ensuing AGM for the Shareholders approval in order to enter in to transaction with related parties which may result in material transaction in terms of SEBI LODR Regulations and with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Particulars of Loans. Guarantees and Investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to the Financial Statements provided in this Annual Report.

17. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules. 2014 are enclosed with this report as Annexure-C.

18. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company has taken adequate steps to ensure that all mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 are complied with, a separate section titled Report on Corporate Governance together with a Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary forms part of this Report.

A detailed Management Discussion & Analysis forms part of this Report.

19. MEETINGS

Board Meetings

During the year, Ten Board Meetings were convened and held the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013,

Committee Meetings

During the year Nine Audit Committee Meetings, Four Nomination & Remuneration Committee Meetings and Four Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings were convened and held the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Meeting of Independent Directors

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on 4th March, 2024, inter alia, to:

a) Review the performance of Non Independent Directors, and the Board of Directors as a whole.

b) Review the performance of the Managing Director of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors.

c) Assess the quality, content and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

All the Independent Directors were present at this meeting. The observations made by the Independent Directors have been adopted and put into force.

20. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received a declaration from the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 16(1 )(b) of the Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situations which exist or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties.

In the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as the Independent Directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise, and experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder) of all Independent Directors on the Board. In terms of Section 150 of the Act, read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed about their enrollment in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate affairs

21. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the corporate governance requirements as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees and of individual directors. In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the Board as a whole, performance of the Committee(s) of the Board and performance of the Managing Director was evaluated, taking into account the views of other directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

22. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the requirements of SEBI Regulations, the Company has put in place a familiarization programme for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with their role, rights and responsibility as Directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of such familiarization programme can be accessed on the Companys website at www.mahamavaaroup.in

23. POLICIES

In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has formulated and implemented the following policies. All the Policies are available on Companys website (www.mahamavaaroup.in1 under the heading "Policies". The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and requirements

Whistle Blower & Vigil Mechanism Policy

Whistle Blower Policy of the Company includes in its scope any instances related to Insider Trading and also provides access to the Employees of the Company to report the instances of leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information or suspected leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The Company has established Vigil Mechanism for the Directors and Employees of the Company to report serious and genuine unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud and violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. It also provides adequate safeguards against victimization of persons, who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases. None of the employees of the Company has been denied access to the Audit Committee.

Mrs. Jaswinder Kaur Mission Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, has been designated as Vigilance and Ethics Officer for various matters related to Vigil Mechanism.

The Whistle Blower & Vigil Mechanism policy can be accessed on the Companys website on at litlps://mahainavauroup.iiiAvp-coiUcnl/uploads/2()22/()9/MSlL-WHISTLE-BLOWER- POLICY pdf

https://nialianiaYagroiip.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/MSIL-WHISTLE-BLOWER-

POLICY.pdf

Policy for Related Party Transactions

In line with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions. The policy regulates all transactions taking place between the Company and its related parties in accordance with the applicable provisions.

The Policy on Related Party Transaction can be accessed on the Companys website at https.//mahamavaaroup.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Policv-on-Related-Partv-T ransaction.pdf

Code of conduct for Director(s) and Senior Management Personnel

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for the Senior Management Personnel, Directors (executive / non-executive) including a code of conduct for Independent Directors which suitably incorporates the duties of Independent Directors as laid down in the Act.

The above code can be accessed on the Companys website at https://mahamavaaroup.in/wp-

content/uploads/2022/09/Code-of-Conduct-of-Board-of-Directors-and-Senior-Manaaement-

Personnel.pdf

Risk Management Policy

The Risk Management policy is formulated and implemented by the Company in compliance with the provisions of the new Companies Act, 2013, The policy helps to identify the various elements

of risks faced by the Company, which in the opinion of the Board threatens the existence of the Company.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

In line with the requirements of Section 178 Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, the Company has formulated a Nomination & Remuneration Policy.

The Nomination & Remuneration policy provides guidelines to the Nomination & Remuneration Committee relating to the Appointment, Removal & Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. This policy formulates the criteria for determining qualifications, competencies, positive attributes and independence for the appointment of a director (Executive / Non-Executive) and also the criteria for determining the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. It also provides the manner for effective evaluation of performance of Board, its committees and individual directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration policy can be accessed on the Companys website at https /Zmahamavagroup in/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policv.pdf

Policy for Determination of Materiality of an Event or Information

In line with the requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated a policy for determination of materiality-based events.

The Policy for Determination of Materiality of an Event or Information can be accessed on the Companys website at https://mahamavaqroup.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Policv-on- Criteria-for-dertermininq-materialitv-of-evidence.pdf

Document Retention & Archival Policy

In pursuant to Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has adopted Document Retention & Archival Policy.

The Policy for Document Retention & Archival Policy can be accessed on the Companys website at https://mahamavaqroup.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Document-Retention^and-

Archival-Policv.pdf

Insider Trading -Code of Conduct

In pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019 the Company has adopted revised Insider Trading Code. The Code provides framework for dealing with the securities of Company in mandated manner.

The above Insider Trading-code of conduct can be accessed on the Companys website at https /Zmahamavagroup in/wp-content/uploads/2Q22/09/Code-of-Conduct-for-Monitorinq-and- Prevention-of-lnsider-Tradinq.pdf

Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information

In pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated a Fair Disclosure Code for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI") which includes therein the policy for determination of "Legitimate purposes for sharing UPSI" annexed with the above mentioned Code of Conduct for Monitoring and Prevention of Insider Trading.

Policy for Procedure of Inquiry in Case of Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI")

In pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated and adopted a written policy and procedures for inquiry in case of leak of unpublished pnce sensitive information and initiate appropriate action on becoming aware of leak of

unpublished price sensitive information and inform the Board promptly of such leaks, inquiries and results of such inquiries annexed with the above mentioned Code of Conduct for Monitoring and Prevention of Insider Trading,

Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

The Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (hereinafter "CSR Policy) of the Company has been prepared pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the CSR Rules, The CSR policy serves as the referral document for all CSR-related activities at the Company. CSR Policy relates to the activities to be undertaken by the Company as specified in schedule VII and other amendments/circulars thereon to the Companies Act, 2013.

The CSR Policy can be accessed on the Companys website at https://mahamavaqroup.in/wp- content/uploads/2022/09/CSR-Policv.pdf

24. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

The Company had constituted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in compliance with the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

The CSR Committee was consisting of Mr. Rajesh Agrawal as Chairman and Mr Suresh Prasad Agrawal & Mr. Uday Raj Singhania as members.

The disclosures with respect to CSR activities for the Financial year 2023-24 are given in Annexure - D

In the Board Meeting dated 28th June, 2021 the Company has dissolved the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it no longer fall under the criteria of constituting and maintaining CSR committee as per the new Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2021 notified on 22nd January, 2021 as the amount required to be spent in CSR Activities does not exceed 50 lacs and the functions of such committee shall be performed by the board of directors of the company.

25. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year there has been no change in the Directors and KM Ps of the Company.

Mr. Udayraj Singhania (DIN: 02465416), Mr. Rajesh Lunia (DIN: 08441126) Mrs. Vanitha Rangaiah (DIN: 09211334) are the Independent Directors of the Company.

Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, Managing Director, Mr. Suresh Raman Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Jaswinder Kaur Mission, Company Secretary are the KMPs of the Company as per the provisions of the Act.

Term of Mr. Rajesh Lunia an Independent Director is expire on 3,d May, 2024, necessary resolution proposing his reappointment as Independent Director for further term of five years is proposed for the approval by the members at the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company. The Board recommends his appointment for approval of the members of the Company.

Mr. Suresh Raman (DIN: 07562480), retires by rotation as Director at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

The resolutions proposing the reappointment of the Directors are set out in the notice convening Annual General Meeting for approval of members. The Board recommends for approval of the same. Brief resume of the director who are proposed to be reappointed at the ensuring Annual General meeting, as required as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standard is provided in the notice convening this Annual General Meeting of the Company.

26. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

For the Financial year 2023-24 the Board had 3 Committees the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee

A detailed note on the composition of the Board and its committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report Section of this Annual Report.

27. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company recognizes that risk is an integral and unavoidable component of business and is committed to managing the risk in a proactive and efficient manner The Company as part of business strategy has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor risks and mitigate various risks with timely action. Risks are discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

28. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act. 2013, copies of the Annual Returns of the Company prepared in accordance with Section 92(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 11 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 are placed on the website of the Company and is accessible at the weblink https.//mahamavaaroup.in/annual-return/

29. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134 of the Act.

Your Directors state that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31s* March. 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

2, the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31s March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

5, the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

8. the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

30. AUDITORS AND AUDITOR OBSERVATION

STATUTORY AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act. 2013, rules made there under, the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee appointed M/s KPRK & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Nagpur (Firm Registration No. 103051W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of five financial years from the conclusion of 33,d Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2026. Further the shareholders approval has been accorded in the AGM held on 24th September, 2021.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, no frauds have either occurred or noticed and/or reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended from time to time).

The observations, if any, made by the Statutory Auditors in their Audit Report read with the relevant notes thereof as stated in the Notes to the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 are self-explanatory and being devoid of any reservation(s), qualification(s) or adverse remark(s) etc; and do not call for any further information(s)/ explanation(s) or comments from the Board under Section 134(3)(f)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, the Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act and therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act

COST AUDITOR

In terms of Section 148 of the Act, the Company is required to have the audit of its cost records conducted by a Cost Accountant. In this connection, the Board of Directors of the Company has on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the re-appointment of M/s Sanat Joshi & Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration no, 000506), Raipur as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25.

M/s Sanat Joshi & Associates, have confirmed that they are free from disqualification specified under Section 141(3) and proviso to Section 148(3) read with Section 141(4) of the Act and that the appointment meets the requirements of the Act. They have further confirmed their independent status and an arms length relationship with the Company.

The remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors is required to be placed before the Members in a General Meeting for their ratification. Accordingly, a resolution seeking Members ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s. M/s Sanat Joshi & Associates, Cost Accountants, forms part of the Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting forming part of this Annual Report.

The Company has maintained such accounts and records as per the aforesaid provisions and further the filling of Cost Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in XBRL Mode shall take place within the time limit prescnbed under the Companies Act, 2013.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

Internal Auditor Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has appointed Mr. Subhash Rao as Internal Auditor of the Company, to conduct internal audit of the functions and activities of the Company to audit for the for Financial Year 2024-25

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board on recommendation of Audit Committee has re-appointed Mr. Nitesh Jain, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. 8216, CP No. 9273) as the Secretarial Auditor of your Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31s* March, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure-E to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

31. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION ANDFOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Information on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and out go, which is required to be given pursuant to the provisions of section 134(3)(m)of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 is annexed hereto marked as Annexure-F and forms part of this report.

32. LISTING OF SHARES

The Equity Shares of the Company are continued to be listed and actively traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The listing fees payable for the financial year 2023-24 has been paid to both the Stock Exchanges (BSE & NSE).

33. GENERAL DISCLOSURE

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save or ESOS.

4. Instances with respect to voting rights not exercised directly by the employees of Company.

5. Neither the Executive Director nor the CFO of the Company receives any remuneration or commission from any other Company

6. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

7. None of the auditors of the Company have reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force.

Your Directors further state that dunng the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act. 2013.

34. OTHER DISCLOSURES

1. There was no change in the nature of business of the Company as stipulated under sub-rule 5(ii) of Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

2. There is no application made or proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. 2016 during the financial year 2023-24.

3. There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution

4. There is no requirement of web link of policy for determining material subsidiaries is disclosed as Company has no subsidiaries during 2023-24.

35. EMPLOYEE RELATIONS

Employee relations throughout the Company were harmonious. The Board wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation of the devoted efforts of all the employees in advancing the Companys vision and strategy to deliver good performance.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors place on record sincere gratitude and appreciation for all the employees at all levels for their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and dedication during the year. The Board conveys its appreciation for its customers, shareholders, suppliers as well as vendors, bankers, regulatory and government authorities for their continued support.