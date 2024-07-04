Decided the date of Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday the 29th July, 2024 and Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting the E-voting Process. 1. Approved the Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting which will be held on Monday, 29th July, 2024, 2023, at 12:00 noon (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Circulars issued in this regard by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India from time to time. 2. Approved the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books which shall remain closed from 23rd July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on 29th July, 2024. 3. Approved 19th July, 2024 as the cut-off date for deciding eligibility of members for remote e-voting and voting during the AGM at the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company Book Closure for the purpose of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024) Proceedings Outcome of Agm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results of 36th AGM along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)