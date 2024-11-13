Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MAHAMAYA STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year end 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MAHAMAYA STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

MAHAMAYA STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Rajesh Lunia (DIN: 08441126) as Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of 5 years w.e.f. 4th May 2024 up to 3rd May 2029 subject to approval of the Members of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. Approval of the Boards Report Corporate Governance Report and Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting. 3. Approval of the Book closure for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting. 4. Approval of the cut-off date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-voting and E- voting at 36th Annual General Meeting. 5. Any Other matter with the permission of the Chair. Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.07.2024) 1. Approved the Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting which will be held on Monday, 29th July, 2024, 2023, at 12:00 noon (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Circulars issued in this regard by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India from time to time. 2. Approved the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books which shall remain closed from 23rd July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on 29th July, 2024. 3. Approved 19th July, 2024 as the cut-off date for deciding eligibility of members for remote e-voting and voting during the AGM at the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

MAHAMAYA STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for To Decide The Date Of 36Th Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 2023-24. To Appoint Scrutinizer For Conducting The E-Voting Process For The 36Th Annual General Meeting. Decided the date of Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday the 29th July, 2024 and Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting the E-voting Process. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

MAHAMAYA STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Audited Results 2023-24 Further it is to inform vou that Board of Directors has decided not to propose any dividend, for the financial vear 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 1 May 2024

Intimation of Reappointment of Independent Director

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024