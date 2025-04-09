iifl-logo
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Share Price

200.8
(-0.17%)
Jan 12, 2022|03:45:26 PM

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

200.3

Prev. Close

201.15

Turnover(Lac.)

230.88

Day's High

205.3

Day's Low

200

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

937.7

P/E

5.67

EPS

35.46

Divi. Yield

2.98

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Apr, 2025|01:41 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.14%

Non-Promoter- 22.49%

Institutions: 22.49%

Non-Institutions: 29.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

46.7

46.7

46.7

46.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,440.3

1,369.45

1,215.69

1,132.09

Net Worth

1,487

1,416.15

1,262.39

1,178.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,502.58

1,662.9

1,498.54

1,177.86

yoy growth (%)

-9.64

10.96

27.22

2.81

Raw materials

-798.64

-855.4

-872.77

-549.74

As % of sales

53.15

51.44

58.24

46.67

Employee costs

-83.47

-87.24

-75.05

-70.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

145.42

236.52

200.93

191.22

Depreciation

-46.24

-41.16

-35.44

-36.88

Tax paid

-41.76

-48.84

-53.53

-50.99

Working capital

-461.76

452.36

317.8

55.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.64

10.96

27.22

2.81

Op profit growth

-30.48

6.76

2.85

-11.17

EBIT growth

-32.44

15.95

5.77

-8.52

Net profit growth

-44.77

27.32

5.11

-9.71

No Record Found

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

990.25

43.712,31,401.081,2860.9631,312319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

133.42

10.151,58,790.473,878.572.8332,306.1112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

805.65

16.7480,265.631,162.770.2511,435.77475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,509.7

66.2548,416.04160.740.141,800.52220.24

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

108.34

16.343,349.86125.81.9124,489.63131.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mayank Kejriwal

Whole-time Director

Gouri Shankar Rathi

Chairman & Independent Directo

R K Khanna

Company Secretary

G Kodandapani

Director

Priya Manjari Todi

Director

Ashutosh Agarwal

Independent Director

T Venkatesan

Nominee (APIDC)

M Satyanarayana

Independent Director

Mohua Banerjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged

Summary

Lanco Industries Ltd(LIL)[formerly Lanco Ferro] is into manufacture of pig iron through mini blast furnace route. The company incorporated on Nov.1, 1991 was promoted by L Rajagopal, L Madhusudan Rao and others. Subsequently AFIC and APIDC contributed towards the equity. But currently(as on Nov 24, 2003) Electrosteel Castings and its associate companies holds around 51.89% in the company. The company has an installed capcity to produce 90000 tonnes of pig iron per annum. Further it also generates captive power from the waste heat of blast furnaces. Pig iron is a very essential basic raw material for the manufacture of grey iron castings and cast iron spun pipes. It is also used by the integrated plants for the manufacture of steel. Iron castings are used in the automobile industry, agricultural equipment, and in the engineering industry.Tata Korf Engineering Services provides technical know-how and consultancy services for the mini blast furnace unit. For the power plant, the company has Fichtner Consulting Engineers as its consultants and Ercom Consultancy Engineers for its cement plant.During April 2004,Lanco Kalahasti Castings Ltd has been amalgamated with the company.
