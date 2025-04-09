Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹200.3
Prev. Close₹201.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹230.88
Day's High₹205.3
Day's Low₹200
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)937.7
P/E5.67
EPS35.46
Divi. Yield2.98
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
46.7
46.7
46.7
46.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,440.3
1,369.45
1,215.69
1,132.09
Net Worth
1,487
1,416.15
1,262.39
1,178.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,502.58
1,662.9
1,498.54
1,177.86
yoy growth (%)
-9.64
10.96
27.22
2.81
Raw materials
-798.64
-855.4
-872.77
-549.74
As % of sales
53.15
51.44
58.24
46.67
Employee costs
-83.47
-87.24
-75.05
-70.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
145.42
236.52
200.93
191.22
Depreciation
-46.24
-41.16
-35.44
-36.88
Tax paid
-41.76
-48.84
-53.53
-50.99
Working capital
-461.76
452.36
317.8
55.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.64
10.96
27.22
2.81
Op profit growth
-30.48
6.76
2.85
-11.17
EBIT growth
-32.44
15.95
5.77
-8.52
Net profit growth
-44.77
27.32
5.11
-9.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
990.25
|43.71
|2,31,401.08
|1,286
|0.96
|31,312
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
133.42
|10.15
|1,58,790.47
|3,878.57
|2.83
|32,306.1
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
805.65
|16.74
|80,265.63
|1,162.77
|0.25
|11,435.77
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,509.7
|66.25
|48,416.04
|160.74
|0.14
|1,800.52
|220.24
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
108.34
|16.3
|43,349.86
|125.8
|1.91
|24,489.63
|131.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mayank Kejriwal
Whole-time Director
Gouri Shankar Rathi
Chairman & Independent Directo
R K Khanna
Company Secretary
G Kodandapani
Director
Priya Manjari Todi
Director
Ashutosh Agarwal
Independent Director
T Venkatesan
Nominee (APIDC)
M Satyanarayana
Independent Director
Mohua Banerjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged
Summary
Lanco Industries Ltd(LIL)[formerly Lanco Ferro] is into manufacture of pig iron through mini blast furnace route. The company incorporated on Nov.1, 1991 was promoted by L Rajagopal, L Madhusudan Rao and others. Subsequently AFIC and APIDC contributed towards the equity. But currently(as on Nov 24, 2003) Electrosteel Castings and its associate companies holds around 51.89% in the company. The company has an installed capcity to produce 90000 tonnes of pig iron per annum. Further it also generates captive power from the waste heat of blast furnaces. Pig iron is a very essential basic raw material for the manufacture of grey iron castings and cast iron spun pipes. It is also used by the integrated plants for the manufacture of steel. Iron castings are used in the automobile industry, agricultural equipment, and in the engineering industry.Tata Korf Engineering Services provides technical know-how and consultancy services for the mini blast furnace unit. For the power plant, the company has Fichtner Consulting Engineers as its consultants and Ercom Consultancy Engineers for its cement plant.During April 2004,Lanco Kalahasti Castings Ltd has been amalgamated with the company.
Read More
