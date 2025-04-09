Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Summary

Lanco Industries Ltd(LIL)[formerly Lanco Ferro] is into manufacture of pig iron through mini blast furnace route. The company incorporated on Nov.1, 1991 was promoted by L Rajagopal, L Madhusudan Rao and others. Subsequently AFIC and APIDC contributed towards the equity. But currently(as on Nov 24, 2003) Electrosteel Castings and its associate companies holds around 51.89% in the company. The company has an installed capcity to produce 90000 tonnes of pig iron per annum. Further it also generates captive power from the waste heat of blast furnaces. Pig iron is a very essential basic raw material for the manufacture of grey iron castings and cast iron spun pipes. It is also used by the integrated plants for the manufacture of steel. Iron castings are used in the automobile industry, agricultural equipment, and in the engineering industry.Tata Korf Engineering Services provides technical know-how and consultancy services for the mini blast furnace unit. For the power plant, the company has Fichtner Consulting Engineers as its consultants and Ercom Consultancy Engineers for its cement plant.During April 2004,Lanco Kalahasti Castings Ltd has been amalgamated with the company.