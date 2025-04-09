iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Company Summary

200.8
(-0.17%)
Jan 12, 2022|03:45:26 PM

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Summary

Lanco Industries Ltd(LIL)[formerly Lanco Ferro] is into manufacture of pig iron through mini blast furnace route. The company incorporated on Nov.1, 1991 was promoted by L Rajagopal, L Madhusudan Rao and others. Subsequently AFIC and APIDC contributed towards the equity. But currently(as on Nov 24, 2003) Electrosteel Castings and its associate companies holds around 51.89% in the company. The company has an installed capcity to produce 90000 tonnes of pig iron per annum. Further it also generates captive power from the waste heat of blast furnaces. Pig iron is a very essential basic raw material for the manufacture of grey iron castings and cast iron spun pipes. It is also used by the integrated plants for the manufacture of steel. Iron castings are used in the automobile industry, agricultural equipment, and in the engineering industry.Tata Korf Engineering Services provides technical know-how and consultancy services for the mini blast furnace unit. For the power plant, the company has Fichtner Consulting Engineers as its consultants and Ercom Consultancy Engineers for its cement plant.During April 2004,Lanco Kalahasti Castings Ltd has been amalgamated with the company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.