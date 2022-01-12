iifl-logo
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

200.8
(-0.17%)
Jan 12, 2022|03:45:26 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

46.7

46.7

46.7

46.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,440.3

1,369.45

1,215.69

1,132.09

Net Worth

1,487

1,416.15

1,262.39

1,178.79

Minority Interest

Debt

300.35

552.83

385.24

441.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

141.38

137.09

159.75

156.12

Total Liabilities

1,928.73

2,106.07

1,807.38

1,776.85

Fixed Assets

1,098.49

967.48

882.59

866.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

156.61

0

0

213.46

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.6

4.38

16.57

22.88

Networking Capital

306.22

771.22

445.42

469.69

Inventories

305.71

332.84

352.81

209.12

Inventory Days

74.26

73.05

50.93

Sundry Debtors

225.81

541.73

305.48

334.73

Debtor Days

54.85

118.9

81.53

Other Current Assets

172.42

173.87

181.39

67.52

Sundry Creditors

-318.95

-211.41

-320.06

-90.36

Creditor Days

77.47

46.4

22

Other Current Liabilities

-78.77

-65.81

-74.2

-51.32

Cash

362.82

363

462.81

204.56

Total Assets

1,928.74

2,106.08

1,807.39

1,776.85

