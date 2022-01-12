Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
46.7
46.7
46.7
46.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,440.3
1,369.45
1,215.69
1,132.09
Net Worth
1,487
1,416.15
1,262.39
1,178.79
Minority Interest
Debt
300.35
552.83
385.24
441.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
141.38
137.09
159.75
156.12
Total Liabilities
1,928.73
2,106.07
1,807.38
1,776.85
Fixed Assets
1,098.49
967.48
882.59
866.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
156.61
0
0
213.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.6
4.38
16.57
22.88
Networking Capital
306.22
771.22
445.42
469.69
Inventories
305.71
332.84
352.81
209.12
Inventory Days
74.26
73.05
50.93
Sundry Debtors
225.81
541.73
305.48
334.73
Debtor Days
54.85
118.9
81.53
Other Current Assets
172.42
173.87
181.39
67.52
Sundry Creditors
-318.95
-211.41
-320.06
-90.36
Creditor Days
77.47
46.4
22
Other Current Liabilities
-78.77
-65.81
-74.2
-51.32
Cash
362.82
363
462.81
204.56
Total Assets
1,928.74
2,106.08
1,807.39
1,776.85
