Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
145.42
236.52
200.93
191.22
Depreciation
-46.24
-41.16
-35.44
-36.88
Tax paid
-41.76
-48.84
-53.53
-50.99
Working capital
-461.76
452.36
317.8
55.89
Other operating items
Operating
-404.35
598.86
429.75
159.23
Capital expenditure
45.2
163.71
-37.39
147.15
Free cash flow
-359.15
762.57
392.36
306.38
Equity raised
2,706.09
2,313.86
1,793.41
1,314.93
Investing
156.61
-213.46
60.82
5.34
Financing
37.94
110.89
104.81
42.48
Dividends paid
0
0
28.01
23.85
Net in cash
2,541.49
2,973.87
2,379.42
1,693.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.