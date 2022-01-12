iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

200.8
(-0.17%)
Jan 12, 2022|03:45:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged

Srikalahas. Pip. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

145.42

236.52

200.93

191.22

Depreciation

-46.24

-41.16

-35.44

-36.88

Tax paid

-41.76

-48.84

-53.53

-50.99

Working capital

-461.76

452.36

317.8

55.89

Other operating items

Operating

-404.35

598.86

429.75

159.23

Capital expenditure

45.2

163.71

-37.39

147.15

Free cash flow

-359.15

762.57

392.36

306.38

Equity raised

2,706.09

2,313.86

1,793.41

1,314.93

Investing

156.61

-213.46

60.82

5.34

Financing

37.94

110.89

104.81

42.48

Dividends paid

0

0

28.01

23.85

Net in cash

2,541.49

2,973.87

2,379.42

1,693.01

Srikalahas. Pip. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.