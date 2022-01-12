iifl-logo
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

200.8
(-0.17%)
Jan 12, 2022

QUICKLINKS FOR Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,502.58

1,662.9

1,498.54

1,177.86

yoy growth (%)

-9.64

10.96

27.22

2.81

Raw materials

-798.64

-855.4

-872.77

-549.74

As % of sales

53.15

51.44

58.24

46.67

Employee costs

-83.47

-87.24

-75.05

-70.67

As % of sales

5.55

5.24

5

6

Other costs

-439.57

-460.05

-307

-320.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.25

27.66

20.48

27.21

Operating profit

180.88

260.19

243.7

236.93

OPM

12.03

15.64

16.26

20.11

Depreciation

-46.24

-41.16

-35.44

-36.88

Interest expense

-45.55

-46.2

-42.88

-39.29

Other income

56.33

63.69

35.55

30.46

Profit before tax

145.42

236.52

200.93

191.22

Taxes

-41.76

-48.84

-53.53

-50.99

Tax rate

-28.72

-20.65

-26.64

-26.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

103.65

187.67

147.4

140.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

103.65

187.67

147.4

140.23

yoy growth (%)

-44.77

27.32

5.11

-9.71

NPM

6.89

11.28

9.83

11.9

