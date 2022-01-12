Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,502.58
1,662.9
1,498.54
1,177.86
yoy growth (%)
-9.64
10.96
27.22
2.81
Raw materials
-798.64
-855.4
-872.77
-549.74
As % of sales
53.15
51.44
58.24
46.67
Employee costs
-83.47
-87.24
-75.05
-70.67
As % of sales
5.55
5.24
5
6
Other costs
-439.57
-460.05
-307
-320.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.25
27.66
20.48
27.21
Operating profit
180.88
260.19
243.7
236.93
OPM
12.03
15.64
16.26
20.11
Depreciation
-46.24
-41.16
-35.44
-36.88
Interest expense
-45.55
-46.2
-42.88
-39.29
Other income
56.33
63.69
35.55
30.46
Profit before tax
145.42
236.52
200.93
191.22
Taxes
-41.76
-48.84
-53.53
-50.99
Tax rate
-28.72
-20.65
-26.64
-26.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
103.65
187.67
147.4
140.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
103.65
187.67
147.4
140.23
yoy growth (%)
-44.77
27.32
5.11
-9.71
NPM
6.89
11.28
9.83
11.9
