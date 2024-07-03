Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹2,866.7
Prev. Close₹2,858.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹414.66
Day's High₹2,960
Day's Low₹2,855.05
52 Week's High₹3,933
52 Week's Low₹1,532.5
Book Value₹642.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,757.62
P/E31.87
EPS92.25
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.96
22.96
24.46
24.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,324.14
1,155.92
1,147.65
928.08
Net Worth
1,347.1
1,178.88
1,172.11
952.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
995.19
1,188.76
1,010.31
863.89
yoy growth (%)
-16.28
17.66
16.94
12.85
Raw materials
-448.74
-626.44
-545.52
-446.84
As % of sales
45.09
52.69
53.99
51.72
Employee costs
-92.11
-92.86
-66.9
-56.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
135.63
131.33
155.54
137.37
Depreciation
-59.39
-46.22
-23.03
-18.72
Tax paid
-34.27
-28.64
-46.91
-40.05
Working capital
-92.89
120.42
139.71
81.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.28
17.66
16.94
12.85
Op profit growth
2.09
14.09
10.61
0.19
EBIT growth
-2.03
-5.64
13.57
6.33
Net profit growth
-3.31
-5.46
11.61
5.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,181.63
1,984.53
1,911.11
1,294.54
1,351.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,181.63
1,984.53
1,911.11
1,294.54
1,351.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
89.91
54.11
52.18
68.42
45.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sharad Saraf
Co-Chairman & Managing Directo
Sudarshan Kumar Saraf
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ashish Kumar Saraf
Whole Time Director & CEO
Navneet kumar Saraf
Whole-time Director
Atanu Choudhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aubrey I. Rebello
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohit Kumar Dhoot
Independent Non Exe. Director
SHANKAR SHIVRAM JADHAV
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swati Vikas Khemani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Murarilal Jhunjhunlal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neeraj Rai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd
Summary
Technocraft Industries (India) Limited was incorporated on October 28, 1992 by two brothers Mr. S.K. Saraf and Mr. S.M. Saraf. Company is a multi-product manufacturing company, which manufactures high precision and sophisticated products, mainly for discerning worldwide markets. The Company enjoys a significant position in five main business industries viz., Drum Closures, Scaffolding systems, Cotton Yarn, Fabric, Garments and Engineering Services. The product line of the Company expands beyond Drum Closures into Scaffolding and 100% Cotton Yarn, Fabric and Garments. The Cotton Yarn division uses the most modern equipment to manufacture its product assuring world-class quality to its customer. Technocraft is certified ISO 9001:2000 for its Cotton Yarn division.Apart from these, Company has diversified operations and manufacturing including, vertically Integrated Textile division of manufacturing of Yarn, Fabric, Garments, it has facility of producing cotton yarn, mlange yarn, also having facility of knitting, dyeing and printing and garmenting. The Drum Closures, Scaffolding, Yarn & Garment divisions are located at Murbad, District Kalyan, Maharashtra and one Yarn Manufacturing Unit is located at Amravati, Maharashtra. The Company is also having manufacturing facility of drum closures and scaffolding at China.Until 1976 Technocraft focused on the domestic market. India was not recognized as reliable export nation those days, against all the odds, the company launched a major
Read More
The Technocraft Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2943 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Technocraft Industries India Ltd is ₹6757.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Technocraft Industries India Ltd is 31.87 and 5.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Technocraft Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Technocraft Industries India Ltd is ₹1532.5 and ₹3933 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Technocraft Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.14%, 3 Years at 54.00%, 1 Year at 17.68%, 6 Month at 2.15%, 3 Month at -7.35% and 1 Month at 9.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.