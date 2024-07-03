iifl-logo-icon 1
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Share Price

2,943
(2.97%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open2,866.7
  • Day's High2,960
  • 52 Wk High3,933
  • Prev. Close2,858.15
  • Day's Low2,855.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,532.5
  • Turnover (lac)414.66
  • P/E31.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value642.43
  • EPS92.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,757.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

2,866.7

Prev. Close

2,858.15

Turnover(Lac.)

414.66

Day's High

2,960

Day's Low

2,855.05

52 Week's High

3,933

52 Week's Low

1,532.5

Book Value

642.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,757.62

P/E

31.87

EPS

92.25

Divi. Yield

0

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.74%

Non-Promoter- 7.39%

Institutions: 7.39%

Non-Institutions: 17.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.96

22.96

24.46

24.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,324.14

1,155.92

1,147.65

928.08

Net Worth

1,347.1

1,178.88

1,172.11

952.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

995.19

1,188.76

1,010.31

863.89

yoy growth (%)

-16.28

17.66

16.94

12.85

Raw materials

-448.74

-626.44

-545.52

-446.84

As % of sales

45.09

52.69

53.99

51.72

Employee costs

-92.11

-92.86

-66.9

-56.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

135.63

131.33

155.54

137.37

Depreciation

-59.39

-46.22

-23.03

-18.72

Tax paid

-34.27

-28.64

-46.91

-40.05

Working capital

-92.89

120.42

139.71

81.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.28

17.66

16.94

12.85

Op profit growth

2.09

14.09

10.61

0.19

EBIT growth

-2.03

-5.64

13.57

6.33

Net profit growth

-3.31

-5.46

11.61

5.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,181.63

1,984.53

1,911.11

1,294.54

1,351.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,181.63

1,984.53

1,911.11

1,294.54

1,351.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

89.91

54.11

52.18

68.42

45.18

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sharad Saraf

Co-Chairman & Managing Directo

Sudarshan Kumar Saraf

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ashish Kumar Saraf

Whole Time Director & CEO

Navneet kumar Saraf

Whole-time Director

Atanu Choudhary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aubrey I. Rebello

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohit Kumar Dhoot

Independent Non Exe. Director

SHANKAR SHIVRAM JADHAV

Independent Non Exe. Director

Swati Vikas Khemani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Murarilal Jhunjhunlal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neeraj Rai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd

Summary

Technocraft Industries (India) Limited was incorporated on October 28, 1992 by two brothers Mr. S.K. Saraf and Mr. S.M. Saraf. Company is a multi-product manufacturing company, which manufactures high precision and sophisticated products, mainly for discerning worldwide markets. The Company enjoys a significant position in five main business industries viz., Drum Closures, Scaffolding systems, Cotton Yarn, Fabric, Garments and Engineering Services. The product line of the Company expands beyond Drum Closures into Scaffolding and 100% Cotton Yarn, Fabric and Garments. The Cotton Yarn division uses the most modern equipment to manufacture its product assuring world-class quality to its customer. Technocraft is certified ISO 9001:2000 for its Cotton Yarn division.Apart from these, Company has diversified operations and manufacturing including, vertically Integrated Textile division of manufacturing of Yarn, Fabric, Garments, it has facility of producing cotton yarn, mlange yarn, also having facility of knitting, dyeing and printing and garmenting. The Drum Closures, Scaffolding, Yarn & Garment divisions are located at Murbad, District Kalyan, Maharashtra and one Yarn Manufacturing Unit is located at Amravati, Maharashtra. The Company is also having manufacturing facility of drum closures and scaffolding at China.Until 1976 Technocraft focused on the domestic market. India was not recognized as reliable export nation those days, against all the odds, the company launched a major
Company FAQs

What is the Technocraft Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Technocraft Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2943 today.

What is the Market Cap of Technocraft Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Technocraft Industries India Ltd is ₹6757.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Technocraft Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Technocraft Industries India Ltd is 31.87 and 5.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Technocraft Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Technocraft Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Technocraft Industries India Ltd is ₹1532.5 and ₹3933 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Technocraft Industries India Ltd?

Technocraft Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.14%, 3 Years at 54.00%, 1 Year at 17.68%, 6 Month at 2.15%, 3 Month at -7.35% and 1 Month at 9.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Technocraft Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Technocraft Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.75 %
Institutions - 7.48 %
Public - 17.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd

