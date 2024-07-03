Summary

Technocraft Industries (India) Limited was incorporated on October 28, 1992 by two brothers Mr. S.K. Saraf and Mr. S.M. Saraf. Company is a multi-product manufacturing company, which manufactures high precision and sophisticated products, mainly for discerning worldwide markets. The Company enjoys a significant position in five main business industries viz., Drum Closures, Scaffolding systems, Cotton Yarn, Fabric, Garments and Engineering Services. The product line of the Company expands beyond Drum Closures into Scaffolding and 100% Cotton Yarn, Fabric and Garments. The Cotton Yarn division uses the most modern equipment to manufacture its product assuring world-class quality to its customer. Technocraft is certified ISO 9001:2000 for its Cotton Yarn division.Apart from these, Company has diversified operations and manufacturing including, vertically Integrated Textile division of manufacturing of Yarn, Fabric, Garments, it has facility of producing cotton yarn, mlange yarn, also having facility of knitting, dyeing and printing and garmenting. The Drum Closures, Scaffolding, Yarn & Garment divisions are located at Murbad, District Kalyan, Maharashtra and one Yarn Manufacturing Unit is located at Amravati, Maharashtra. The Company is also having manufacturing facility of drum closures and scaffolding at China.Until 1976 Technocraft focused on the domestic market. India was not recognized as reliable export nation those days, against all the odds, the company launched a major

