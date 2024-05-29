TO THE MEMBERS OF

TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED,("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss(Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone IndAS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Assessment of impairment of investment in subsidiaries,(Refer Note 6(a) of the Standalone Ind AS Balance Sheet) As at 31st March 2024 the Company balance sheet includes investment in subsidiaries& associates of Rs.24,879.47Lakhs, As a part of our audit we have, carried out the following procedures: In accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind- AS), the management has allocated these balances to their respective cash generating units (CGU) and tested these for impairment using a discounted cash flow model. The management compares the carrying value of these assets with their respective recoverable amount. A deficit between the recoverable amount and CGUs net assets would result in impairment. The inputs to the impairment testing model which have most significant impact on the model includes: a) We assessed the Companys methodology applied in determining the CGUs to which these assets are allocated. b) We assessed the assumptions around the key drivers of the cash flow forecasts including discount rates,expected growth rates and terminal growth rates used; c) We also assessed the recoverable value by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used. a) Sales growth rate; d) We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the models b) Operating margin; e) Performed analysis of the disclosures related to the impairment tests and their compliance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS). c) Working capital requirements; d) Capital expenditure; and e) Discount rate applied to the projected cash flows. The impairment test model includes sensitivity testing of key assumptions. The annual impairment testing is considered a significant accounting judgment and estimate and a key audit matter because the assumptions on which the tests are based are highly judgmental and are affected by future market and economic conditions which are inherently uncertain, and because of the materiality of the balances to the financial statements as a whole. 3. Revenue Recognition (Refer to the accounting policies in Note 2(iii) to the financial statements) Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised upon the transfer of control of the goods to the customer. a) Our audit procedures included reading the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies to assess compliance with IndAS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers". The Company uses a variety of shipment terms across its operating markets and this has an impacton the timing of revenue recognition. There is a risk that revenue could be recognised in the incorrect period for sales transactions occurring on and around the year- end,therefore revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter. b) We performed test of controls of managements process of recognizing the revenue from sales of goods with regard to the timing of the revenue recognition as per the sales terms with the customers. c) We performed test of details of the sales transactions testing based on a representative sampling of the sales orders to test that the related revenues and trade receivables are recorded taking into consideration the terms and conditions of the sale orders, including the shipping terms. d) We also performed audit procedures relating to revenue recognition by agreeing deliveries occurring around the year end to supporting documentation to establish that sales and corresponding trade receivables are properly recorded in the correct period. e) Assessing and testing the adequacy of presentation and disclosures.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities;selection and application of appropriate accounting policies;making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty significant exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure andcontentofthestandaloneIndASfinancialstatements, including the disclosures,andwhetherthestandaloneIndASfinancialstatements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing audit oftheauditandsignificant findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"); issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Cash

Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant Rule sissued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure - B.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companys

Act, 2013;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statement– Refer Note no. 30.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any mannerwhatsoeverby Beneficiaries")or onbehalfoftheCompany("Ultimate provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared and paid any Dividend during the Year ended on 31st March 2024 as per section 123 of the Companys Act, 2013. Hence, we have nothing to report in this regard. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For M. L. Sharma & Co., Firm Reg. No. 109963W Chartered Accountants (Vikash L. Bajaj) Place of Signature: Mumbai Partner Date: 29th May, 2024 Membership No. 104982 UDIN 24104982BKELTI3219

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Report of even date to the Members of TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, We report that:

1a (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-Use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

1b As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the Management in a phased manner as per regular program of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to this program, some of the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year, and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

1c The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Property vide Note No. 3 & 4 respectively are held in the name of the Company.

1d The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

1e There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2 a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by

March, 2024 and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such confirmations. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3a (A) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties as follows:

( In Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries 23,444.10 18,133.02 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 57,034.38 150.00

(B) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

3b During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

3c The Company has granted loans during the year to subsidiary companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. In case of Loans and interest which are repayable on demand, according to the information and explanations given to us, all the loans & interest called for have been received by the company.

3d There are no amounts of loans and advances and interest thereon which are overdue for more than ninety days. According to the information and explanations given to us, The Balances of Loan and Interest receivable outstanding on the reporting date, which are repayable on demand have not been called for by the company and hence we are unable to make specific comment on loans or interest which are overdue for more than ninety days.

3e There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

3f The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand to companies.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, loans,guarantees and security provided in respect of loans& other facilities to parties covered under section 185 of the Act and Investments made.

5. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the company in respect of the products where, pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been specified under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable to the company and are of opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made detailed examination of the records with view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

7 a According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing provident fund dues, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed amounts payable for the same were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period exceeding six months from the date they became payable;

7 b According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Particulars of disputed statutory dues under various act as at 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities are as under:

( In Lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (In Lakhs) (Rs.) Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Excise Duty & Penalty Act 1944 For Period before 29-9-2008 195.61 Case pending with High Court, Mumbai For Period before 29-1-2009 266.77 Case pending with High Court, Mumbai For FY 2006-07 38.73 Case pending with High Court, Mumbai For FY 2007-08 15.65 Case pending with High Court, Mumbai For period Oct 11 - Jan 12. 9.94 Case pending with CESTAT (Tribunal) Service Tax & Penalty For F.Y. 2006-07 & F.Y. 2008-09 21.97 Case pending with CESTAT (Mumbai) For period Oct 08 – Dec16 165.07 Case pending with Joint Commissioner (Mumbai) For Period Oct 13 to June 17 39.67 Case pending with Asst. Commissioner CGST For Period Oct 13 to June 17 16.82 Case pending with Asst. Commissioner CGST The Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 For period 2017-18 & FY 2018-19 83.16 Case pending with Joint Commissioner CGST The Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966 For Payment of Royalty on extraction & transportation of mud, stones & sand issued by Tahsildar, Tal. Murbad, Dist. Thane 82.48 Case pending With High Court, Mumbai Electricity Act, 2003 For Payment of Additional Differential Electricity duty 2,678.06 Case pending With High Court, Mumbai For Non-Fulfillment of Renewable Purchase obligation(RPO) 110.75 Case pending With High Court, Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 For A. Y. 2011-12 11.72 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 For A.Y. 2013-14 80.52 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 For A.Y 2014-15 1,128.94 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 For A.Y 2018-19 4.00 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 For A.Y 2021-22 26.47 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 For A.Y 2022-23 163.06 CIT (Appeals)

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

9. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted on repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us including representations received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a will fuldefaulter by any bank or financials institution or other lender.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year, were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

10. a. The Company has not raised any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully,partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. a. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit. b. No report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit. c. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the companies Act, 2013 where applicable. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under Section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any Non-Cash transaction with directors or persons connected with the directors. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

16. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions,nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For M. L. Sharma & Co., Firm Reg. No. 109963W Chartered Accountants (Vikash L. Bajaj) Place of Signature: Mumbai Partner Date: 29th May, 2024 Membership No. 104982 UDIN 24104982BKELTI3219

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Report of even date to the Members of TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2024. We report that: Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED,("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.