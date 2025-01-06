Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
135.63
131.33
155.54
137.37
Depreciation
-59.39
-46.22
-23.03
-18.72
Tax paid
-34.27
-28.64
-46.91
-40.05
Working capital
-92.89
120.42
139.71
81.61
Other operating items
Operating
-50.93
176.88
225.29
160.2
Capital expenditure
-11.18
292.63
60.3
48.49
Free cash flow
-62.11
469.51
285.59
208.69
Equity raised
1,656.88
1,348.57
1,124.8
1,028.83
Investing
43.06
18.05
-43.03
17.86
Financing
422.77
557.03
368
155.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,060.6
2,393.17
1,735.37
1,410.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.