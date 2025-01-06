iifl-logo-icon 1
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,916.75
(-0.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd

Technocraf.Inds. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

135.63

131.33

155.54

137.37

Depreciation

-59.39

-46.22

-23.03

-18.72

Tax paid

-34.27

-28.64

-46.91

-40.05

Working capital

-92.89

120.42

139.71

81.61

Other operating items

Operating

-50.93

176.88

225.29

160.2

Capital expenditure

-11.18

292.63

60.3

48.49

Free cash flow

-62.11

469.51

285.59

208.69

Equity raised

1,656.88

1,348.57

1,124.8

1,028.83

Investing

43.06

18.05

-43.03

17.86

Financing

422.77

557.03

368

155.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,060.6

2,393.17

1,735.37

1,410.76

