Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,925.05
(0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:49 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

995.19

1,188.76

1,010.31

863.89

yoy growth (%)

-16.28

17.66

16.94

12.85

Raw materials

-448.74

-626.44

-545.52

-446.84

As % of sales

45.09

52.69

53.99

51.72

Employee costs

-92.11

-92.86

-66.9

-56.66

As % of sales

9.25

7.81

6.62

6.55

Other costs

-279.98

-298.68

-248.21

-225.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.13

25.12

24.56

26.05

Operating profit

174.34

170.76

149.67

135.3

OPM

17.51

14.36

14.81

15.66

Depreciation

-59.39

-46.22

-23.03

-18.72

Interest expense

-24.1

-31.72

-17.26

-14.78

Other income

44.79

38.51

46.17

35.57

Profit before tax

135.63

131.33

155.54

137.37

Taxes

-34.27

-28.64

-46.91

-40.05

Tax rate

-25.27

-21.8

-30.16

-29.15

Minorities and other

-12.69

0

0

0

Adj. profit

88.66

102.69

108.62

97.32

Exceptional items

10.62

0

0

0

Net profit

99.28

102.69

108.62

97.32

yoy growth (%)

-3.31

-5.46

11.61

5.43

NPM

9.97

8.63

10.75

11.26

