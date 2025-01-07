Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
995.19
1,188.76
1,010.31
863.89
yoy growth (%)
-16.28
17.66
16.94
12.85
Raw materials
-448.74
-626.44
-545.52
-446.84
As % of sales
45.09
52.69
53.99
51.72
Employee costs
-92.11
-92.86
-66.9
-56.66
As % of sales
9.25
7.81
6.62
6.55
Other costs
-279.98
-298.68
-248.21
-225.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.13
25.12
24.56
26.05
Operating profit
174.34
170.76
149.67
135.3
OPM
17.51
14.36
14.81
15.66
Depreciation
-59.39
-46.22
-23.03
-18.72
Interest expense
-24.1
-31.72
-17.26
-14.78
Other income
44.79
38.51
46.17
35.57
Profit before tax
135.63
131.33
155.54
137.37
Taxes
-34.27
-28.64
-46.91
-40.05
Tax rate
-25.27
-21.8
-30.16
-29.15
Minorities and other
-12.69
0
0
0
Adj. profit
88.66
102.69
108.62
97.32
Exceptional items
10.62
0
0
0
Net profit
99.28
102.69
108.62
97.32
yoy growth (%)
-3.31
-5.46
11.61
5.43
NPM
9.97
8.63
10.75
11.26
