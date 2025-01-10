Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.96
22.96
24.46
24.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,324.14
1,155.92
1,147.65
928.08
Net Worth
1,347.1
1,178.88
1,172.11
952.54
Minority Interest
Debt
392.27
521.59
367.95
342.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.17
10.45
14.57
15.97
Total Liabilities
1,753.54
1,710.92
1,554.63
1,311.17
Fixed Assets
365.02
382.04
351.91
355.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
544.05
301.49
389.88
318.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.68
5.94
6.01
5.17
Networking Capital
741.87
892.38
727.07
580.14
Inventories
361.68
364.11
316.77
246.09
Inventory Days
90.25
Sundry Debtors
500.13
606.82
493.86
387.54
Debtor Days
142.13
Other Current Assets
146.32
152.5
140.09
120.35
Sundry Creditors
-133.77
-152.15
-148.21
-98.15
Creditor Days
35.99
Other Current Liabilities
-132.49
-78.9
-75.44
-75.69
Cash
96.93
129.06
79.76
51.61
Total Assets
1,753.55
1,710.91
1,554.63
1,311.17
