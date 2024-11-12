TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Technocraft Industries hereby submits prior intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. August 13, 2024, have considered and approved the proposal for buy-back of not exceeding 2,88,889 (Two Lakhs Eighty Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred, Eighty Nine) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, each having a face value of INR 10/- (Indian Rupee ten only) (Equity Shares), representing up to 1.26% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, at a price of INR 4,500/- (Indian Rupees Four Thousand Five Hundred only) per Equity Share (Buyback Price) payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 130,00,00,500/- (Indian Rupees One Hundred Thirty Crores and Five Hundred only) (Buyback Size) being 9.71% and 7.75% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as at March 31, 2024, respectively. The Buyback Size does not include transaction costs viz. brokerage costs, fees, turnover charges, applicable taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, etc., expenses incurred or to be incurred for the buyback like filing fees payable to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), advisors/ legal fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses, etc. The buyback is proposed to be made from all of the equity shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company, including the promoters of the Company (as defined under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011), who hold Equity Shares as on the record date, on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, in accordance with the provisions contained in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (SEBI Buyback Regulations) and the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and rules made thereunder. August 27, 2024, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback, in accordance with Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations and Regulation 9(i) of the Buyback Regulations (Record Date). The Board has constituted a Buyback Committee and has delegated the power to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient or proper in connection with the Buyback. In terms of Regulation 5(via) of the Buyback Regulations, the Board / Buyback committee may, till one working day prior to the record date, increase the Buyback price and decrease the number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back, such that there is no change in the Buyback Size. In terms of the Buyback Regulations, under the tender offer route, the members of the promoter and promoter group of the Company (Promoter Group) and persons in control of the Company have the option to participate in the Buyback. We would like to inform that promoter and promoter group of the Company, have communicated their intention to participate in the Buyback and tender Equity Shares based on their entitlement and to offer such number of additional Equity Shares, if so required, to ensure that post the Buyback the Company continues to be in compliance with the minimum public shareholding norms as prescribed under applicable laws. The public announcement and letter of offer setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations. The pre-Buyback shareholding pattern as on August 9, 2024, is enclosed as Annexure A. Please note that the details regarding the post-buyback shareholding pattern have not been provided since the actual number of Equity Shares that are bought back and category of shareholders from whom the Equity Shares will be bought back cannot be determined at this stage. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)