SectorSteel
Open₹64.2
Prev. Close₹64.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.99
Day's High₹64.95
Day's Low₹63.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,811.34
P/E10.72
EPS5.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
28.24
28.24
28.24
28.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
898.61
794.02
735.77
417.73
Net Worth
926.85
822.26
764.01
445.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,097.14
1,020.1
575.45
424.7
yoy growth (%)
7.55
77.26
35.49
-20.57
Raw materials
-826.97
-843.43
-414.68
-299.67
As % of sales
75.37
82.68
72.06
70.56
Employee costs
-30.48
-31.9
-13.4
-9.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
135.69
64.88
66.81
34.42
Depreciation
-22.55
-23.95
-18.36
-13.69
Tax paid
-32.02
-6.75
-13.2
-1.24
Working capital
67.62
254.37
6.11
-51.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.55
77.26
35.49
-20.57
Op profit growth
144.59
-30.16
77.53
-0.74
EBIT growth
92.82
1.52
94.97
0.07
Net profit growth
78.34
8.4
23.7
51.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
1,097.14
1,020.1
1,229.27
586.88
464.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
11.43
40.08
Net Sales
1,097.14
1,020.1
1,229.27
575.45
424.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.05
36.09
13.82
1.59
10.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandra Prakash Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Nitin M Kandoi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashtbhuja Prasad Srivastava
Independent Director
UDIT AGARWAL
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Kumar Raghubir Prasad Agarwal
Director (Plant Operations
Prashant Jalan
Independent Director
Nishi Agrawal
Independent Director
Jyotirindra Nath Dey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitesh Kumar.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged
Summary
Gallantt Ispat Ltd is one of the growing companies in Uttar Pradesh, engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Sponge Iron, Mild steel billets, Re-Rolled products (TMT bars and Mild Steel Structural) and Flour. The company was incorporated on February 11, 2005 and was promoted by Chandra Prakash Agrawal, Prem Prakash Agarwal, Nitin M Kandoi, Chandra Prakash Agarwal & Sons HUF and Gallantt Metal Ltd.The company was established with a view to setup an integrated steel plant and modern roller flour mill at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Sponge Iron, Mild steel billets, Re-Rolled products (TMT bars) and flour. They have appointed Industrial Technical Consultant, Raipur as their technical consultant for the proposed Sponge Iron Plant and Akal Sahae Engineers for the Rolling Mill Division. For mild steel billets, Gallantt Metal Ltd has developed a technical team that was utilized for setting up the Mild steel billets plant.In October 1, 2007, the General Investment Division of Gallantt Udyog Ltd was de-merged and vested to the company. In April 1, 2008, Zircon Commercial Pvt Ltd, D.R. Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, Mantra Vanijya Pvt Ltd, Dynasty Sales Pvt Ltd, Sridhar Tie-Up Pvt Ltd, Sanhati Tradlink Pvt Ltd and Mrinmoyee Sales Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. In November 17, 2008, the company entered into a consortium agreement with the State Bank of India, State Bank of Mysore and the State Bank of Patiala for availing an amount of Rs 12,600 lakh.In March 4,
