Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged Share Price

64.15
(-0.77%)
Jun 3, 2022|03:40:49 PM

Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

64.2

Prev. Close

64.65

Turnover(Lac.)

24.99

Day's High

64.95

Day's Low

63.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,811.34

P/E

10.72

EPS

5.95

Divi. Yield

0

Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gallantt Ispat Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gallantt Ispat Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:36 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 31.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

28.24

28.24

28.24

28.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

898.61

794.02

735.77

417.73

Net Worth

926.85

822.26

764.01

445.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,097.14

1,020.1

575.45

424.7

yoy growth (%)

7.55

77.26

35.49

-20.57

Raw materials

-826.97

-843.43

-414.68

-299.67

As % of sales

75.37

82.68

72.06

70.56

Employee costs

-30.48

-31.9

-13.4

-9.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

135.69

64.88

66.81

34.42

Depreciation

-22.55

-23.95

-18.36

-13.69

Tax paid

-32.02

-6.75

-13.2

-1.24

Working capital

67.62

254.37

6.11

-51.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.55

77.26

35.49

-20.57

Op profit growth

144.59

-30.16

77.53

-0.74

EBIT growth

92.82

1.52

94.97

0.07

Net profit growth

78.34

8.4

23.7

51.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

1,097.14

1,020.1

1,229.27

586.88

464.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

11.43

40.08

Net Sales

1,097.14

1,020.1

1,229.27

575.45

424.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.05

36.09

13.82

1.59

10.63

Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandra Prakash Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Nitin M Kandoi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashtbhuja Prasad Srivastava

Independent Director

UDIT AGARWAL

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Kumar Raghubir Prasad Agarwal

Director (Plant Operations

Prashant Jalan

Independent Director

Nishi Agrawal

Independent Director

Jyotirindra Nath Dey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitesh Kumar.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged

Summary

Gallantt Ispat Ltd is one of the growing companies in Uttar Pradesh, engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Sponge Iron, Mild steel billets, Re-Rolled products (TMT bars and Mild Steel Structural) and Flour. The company was incorporated on February 11, 2005 and was promoted by Chandra Prakash Agrawal, Prem Prakash Agarwal, Nitin M Kandoi, Chandra Prakash Agarwal & Sons HUF and Gallantt Metal Ltd.The company was established with a view to setup an integrated steel plant and modern roller flour mill at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Sponge Iron, Mild steel billets, Re-Rolled products (TMT bars) and flour. They have appointed Industrial Technical Consultant, Raipur as their technical consultant for the proposed Sponge Iron Plant and Akal Sahae Engineers for the Rolling Mill Division. For mild steel billets, Gallantt Metal Ltd has developed a technical team that was utilized for setting up the Mild steel billets plant.In October 1, 2007, the General Investment Division of Gallantt Udyog Ltd was de-merged and vested to the company. In April 1, 2008, Zircon Commercial Pvt Ltd, D.R. Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, Mantra Vanijya Pvt Ltd, Dynasty Sales Pvt Ltd, Sridhar Tie-Up Pvt Ltd, Sanhati Tradlink Pvt Ltd and Mrinmoyee Sales Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. In November 17, 2008, the company entered into a consortium agreement with the State Bank of India, State Bank of Mysore and the State Bank of Patiala for availing an amount of Rs 12,600 lakh.In March 4,
QUICKLINKS FOR Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

