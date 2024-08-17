Summary

Gallantt Ispat Ltd is one of the growing companies in Uttar Pradesh, engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Sponge Iron, Mild steel billets, Re-Rolled products (TMT bars and Mild Steel Structural) and Flour. The company was incorporated on February 11, 2005 and was promoted by Chandra Prakash Agrawal, Prem Prakash Agarwal, Nitin M Kandoi, Chandra Prakash Agarwal & Sons HUF and Gallantt Metal Ltd.The company was established with a view to setup an integrated steel plant and modern roller flour mill at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Sponge Iron, Mild steel billets, Re-Rolled products (TMT bars) and flour. They have appointed Industrial Technical Consultant, Raipur as their technical consultant for the proposed Sponge Iron Plant and Akal Sahae Engineers for the Rolling Mill Division. For mild steel billets, Gallantt Metal Ltd has developed a technical team that was utilized for setting up the Mild steel billets plant.In October 1, 2007, the General Investment Division of Gallantt Udyog Ltd was de-merged and vested to the company. In April 1, 2008, Zircon Commercial Pvt Ltd, D.R. Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, Mantra Vanijya Pvt Ltd, Dynasty Sales Pvt Ltd, Sridhar Tie-Up Pvt Ltd, Sanhati Tradlink Pvt Ltd and Mrinmoyee Sales Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. In November 17, 2008, the company entered into a consortium agreement with the State Bank of India, State Bank of Mysore and the State Bank of Patiala for availing an amount of Rs 12,600 lakh.In March 4,

Read More