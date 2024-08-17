Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged Summary

Gallantt Ispat Ltd is one of the growing companies in Uttar Pradesh, engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Sponge Iron, Mild steel billets, Re-Rolled products (TMT bars and Mild Steel Structural) and Flour. The company was incorporated on February 11, 2005 and was promoted by Chandra Prakash Agrawal, Prem Prakash Agarwal, Nitin M Kandoi, Chandra Prakash Agarwal & Sons HUF and Gallantt Metal Ltd.The company was established with a view to setup an integrated steel plant and modern roller flour mill at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Sponge Iron, Mild steel billets, Re-Rolled products (TMT bars) and flour. They have appointed Industrial Technical Consultant, Raipur as their technical consultant for the proposed Sponge Iron Plant and Akal Sahae Engineers for the Rolling Mill Division. For mild steel billets, Gallantt Metal Ltd has developed a technical team that was utilized for setting up the Mild steel billets plant.In October 1, 2007, the General Investment Division of Gallantt Udyog Ltd was de-merged and vested to the company. In April 1, 2008, Zircon Commercial Pvt Ltd, D.R. Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, Mantra Vanijya Pvt Ltd, Dynasty Sales Pvt Ltd, Sridhar Tie-Up Pvt Ltd, Sanhati Tradlink Pvt Ltd and Mrinmoyee Sales Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. In November 17, 2008, the company entered into a consortium agreement with the State Bank of India, State Bank of Mysore and the State Bank of Patiala for availing an amount of Rs 12,600 lakh.In March 4, 2009, the company started the commercial operations of flour mills with an installed capacity of 108,000 MTPA at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Their products include wheat flour products like atta, maida, suji and bran and their products are sold across northern markets like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal etc in the brand name of Gallantt. In the same day, a part of captive power plant started commercial production. In May 11, 2009, the company started the commercial operation of steel melt shop with an installed capacity of 162,380 MTPA at Gorakhpur. Also, they started the commercial operations of rolling mill with an installed capacity of 167,400 MTPA at Gorakhpur. In October 15, 2009, the company received quality certification, IS 1786:2008 from the Bureau of Indian Standards for high strength deformed steel bars and wires for concrete reinforcement (TMT). The company is setting up a sponge iron facility with a capacity of 99,000 MTPA at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. In September 6, 2009, they commenced the trial product of their sponge iron unit.During 2011, the company commenced Commercial Operation of Captive Power Plant. During 2012, Structural Mill forming part of Re-Rolled Products Unit of the Company was fully installed.