Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

64.15
(-0.77%)
Jun 3, 2022|03:40:49 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,097.14

1,020.1

575.45

424.7

yoy growth (%)

7.55

77.26

35.49

-20.57

Raw materials

-826.97

-843.43

-414.68

-299.67

As % of sales

75.37

82.68

72.06

70.56

Employee costs

-30.48

-31.9

-13.4

-9.98

As % of sales

2.77

3.12

2.32

2.35

Other costs

-82.14

-80.35

-55.13

-63.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.48

7.87

9.58

14.85

Operating profit

157.53

64.4

92.22

51.95

OPM

14.35

6.31

16.02

12.23

Depreciation

-22.55

-23.95

-18.36

-13.69

Interest expense

-11.9

-11.66

-8.57

-4.23

Other income

12.62

36.09

1.52

0.4

Profit before tax

135.69

64.88

66.81

34.42

Taxes

-32.02

-6.75

-13.2

-1.24

Tax rate

-23.6

-10.41

-19.75

-3.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

103.66

58.12

53.61

33.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

10.15

Net profit

103.66

58.12

53.61

43.34

yoy growth (%)

78.34

8.4

23.7

51.6

NPM

9.44

5.69

9.31

10.2

