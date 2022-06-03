Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,097.14
1,020.1
575.45
424.7
yoy growth (%)
7.55
77.26
35.49
-20.57
Raw materials
-826.97
-843.43
-414.68
-299.67
As % of sales
75.37
82.68
72.06
70.56
Employee costs
-30.48
-31.9
-13.4
-9.98
As % of sales
2.77
3.12
2.32
2.35
Other costs
-82.14
-80.35
-55.13
-63.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.48
7.87
9.58
14.85
Operating profit
157.53
64.4
92.22
51.95
OPM
14.35
6.31
16.02
12.23
Depreciation
-22.55
-23.95
-18.36
-13.69
Interest expense
-11.9
-11.66
-8.57
-4.23
Other income
12.62
36.09
1.52
0.4
Profit before tax
135.69
64.88
66.81
34.42
Taxes
-32.02
-6.75
-13.2
-1.24
Tax rate
-23.6
-10.41
-19.75
-3.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
103.66
58.12
53.61
33.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
10.15
Net profit
103.66
58.12
53.61
43.34
yoy growth (%)
78.34
8.4
23.7
51.6
NPM
9.44
5.69
9.31
10.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.