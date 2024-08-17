Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
1,006.22
692.55
782.46
916.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,006.22
692.55
782.46
916.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.83
1.04
1.54
1.85
Total Income
1,007.05
693.59
784
918.56
Total Expenditure
899.67
588.16
730.97
758.21
PBIDT
107.37
105.42
53.03
160.34
Interest
8.72
7.77
7.32
7.53
PBDT
98.66
97.65
45.72
152.82
Depreciation
28.18
16.92
18.38
19.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.48
16.21
4.81
28.75
Deferred Tax
4.08
3.18
-1.21
1.65
Reported Profit After Tax
53.92
61.34
23.73
103.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
74.08
74.8
28.05
132.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
74.08
74.8
28.05
132.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.62
2.65
0.99
4.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.24
28.24
28.24
28.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.67
15.22
6.77
17.49
PBDTM(%)
9.8
14.1
5.84
16.67
PATM(%)
5.35
8.85
3.03
11.23
