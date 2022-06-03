iifl-logo-icon 1
Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

64.15
(-0.77%)
Jun 3, 2022|03:40:49 PM

Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

135.69

64.88

66.81

34.42

Depreciation

-22.55

-23.95

-18.36

-13.69

Tax paid

-32.02

-6.75

-13.2

-1.24

Working capital

67.62

254.37

6.11

-51.44

Other operating items

Operating

148.72

288.54

41.37

-31.94

Capital expenditure

0.58

4.03

251.24

7.83

Free cash flow

149.3

292.58

292.61

-24.1

Equity raised

1,588.96

1,153.62

731.11

647.34

Investing

60.02

-3.66

-1.36

-31.6

Financing

502.16

364.34

285.81

114.12

Dividends paid

0

0

1.41

1.41

Net in cash

2,300.45

1,806.88

1,309.58

707.17

