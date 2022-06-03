Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
135.69
64.88
66.81
34.42
Depreciation
-22.55
-23.95
-18.36
-13.69
Tax paid
-32.02
-6.75
-13.2
-1.24
Working capital
67.62
254.37
6.11
-51.44
Other operating items
Operating
148.72
288.54
41.37
-31.94
Capital expenditure
0.58
4.03
251.24
7.83
Free cash flow
149.3
292.58
292.61
-24.1
Equity raised
1,588.96
1,153.62
731.11
647.34
Investing
60.02
-3.66
-1.36
-31.6
Financing
502.16
364.34
285.81
114.12
Dividends paid
0
0
1.41
1.41
Net in cash
2,300.45
1,806.88
1,309.58
707.17
