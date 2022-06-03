Gallantt Ispat Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
28.24
28.24
28.24
28.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
898.61
794.02
735.77
417.73
Net Worth
926.85
822.26
764.01
445.97
Minority Interest
Debt
322.49
236.67
241.5
237.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
42.96
38.43
38.37
32.82
Total Liabilities
1,292.3
1,097.36
1,043.88
716.24
Fixed Assets
669.84
599.48
502.98
479.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
102.7
42.68
42.68
46.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
50.56
54.61
49.99
44.7
Networking Capital
465.06
393.28
444.88
137.87
Inventories
104.27
127.37
131.09
121.66
Inventory Days
34.68
45.57
77.16
Sundry Debtors
50.83
40.26
78.63
47.56
Debtor Days
16.91
14.4
30.16
Other Current Assets
374.39
284.33
277.24
261.93
Sundry Creditors
-6.56
-24.36
-6.01
-61.25
Creditor Days
2.18
8.71
38.84
Other Current Liabilities
-57.87
-34.32
-36.07
-232.03
Cash
4.14
7.29
3.35
7.46
Total Assets
1,292.3
1,097.34
1,043.88
716.24
