Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
999.75
|35.74
|2,44,484.26
|2,047
|0
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
152.6
|13.09
|1,90,498.62
|3,169.19
|2.36
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
892
|20.19
|90,991.86
|107.53
|0.22
|13,035.48
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
687.5
|21.83
|56,634.16
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,905.85
|42.83
|56,226.42
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Saleem Shabbir Merchant
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mikdad Saleem Merchant
Whole Time Director
HUZEFA SALIM MERCHANT
Non Executive Director
Munira Salimbhai Merchant
Independent Director
Kedar Mangesh Latke
Independent Director
Seema Shashank Mhatre
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MOHINI RAJU WAGHADE
Plot #.D-372 TTC MIDC Ind.Area,
MIDC Kukshet Village Sanpada,
Maharashtra - 400703
Tel: +91 70218 83016
Website: http://www.safeenterprises.com
Email: compliance@safeenterprises.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.